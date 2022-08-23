San Antonio ska-punks Young Costello prep new EP (watch the “One Eye Open” video)

San Antonio ska-punks Young Costello have announced a new four-song EP, Stories Told, Some New, Some Old, due August 30 via Ska Punk International (pre-order), and we're premiering the video for lead single "One Eye Open." The song starts out as a tender acoustic ballad, but the intro's a red herring; eventually the full band and horn section kicks in, and it turns into a rousing ska and folk punk anthem that feels like a cross between Streetlight Manifesto and Gogol Bordello. Frontman John Michael Leija delivers one anthemic hook after another, and the band's super tight horn section really shines on this one. John also says it's the band's first political song:

I tend to avoid writing lyrics that involve politics, simply because those discussions have the potential to become volatile very quickly in today’s climate, but when belligerent politicians are essentially gatekeeping things like healthcare and forcing their own religious beliefs onto the people, an exception is in order. This track is special to the band for multiple reasons. Aside from it being our first time taking a political stance, there was definitely a moment after we finished the song where we just kinda sat back, like ‘wow. So we CAN write songs like that.’ It almost felt like our first time hearing the full depth of our influences manifested into a song.

Check it out below:

Tracklist

1. Backseat Driver

2. Patron Saint

3. One Eye Open

4. Levantate