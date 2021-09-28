San Fermin prep ‘In This House’ ft Wye Oak, Nico Muhly, Thao & more (stream a track)

San Fermin have announced In This House, a compilation of unique collaborations with Wye Oak, Thao Nguyen, Nico Muhly and Attacca Quartet, Sorcha Richardson, The Districts and Wild Pink. The idea stemmed from the launch of their new label, Better Company, which was born out of an idea of having a community of musicians with an emphasis on collaboration. The album's out December 10 via Better Company.

"When the pandemic arrived, the idea of a shared space was drawn in even more absolute terms as something more valuable and fragile than many of us had imagined," says San Fermin's Ellis Ludwig-Leone. "To battle the growing feeling of isolation, I tried to embrace the sentiment of the times, and invited some of my favorite musicians to write with me, long distance, in an effort to bring back a feeling of community and shared experience."

Ludwig-Leone continues, "I’m proud to see all of these discrete songs collected in one place. Each one was an experiment, a time stamp of the moment it was written in a quickly changing landscape. And though they are purposefully distinct, there’s a throughline that emerges when they’re taken together: themes of community, home, lives left behind. There is despair and anger but also a warmth that comes from accommodating other voices alongside your own. As the opening lines of 'In This House' ask: 'bring what you can hold / I can make a space.'"

We've got the premiere of "My First Life," which is a collaboration with Wye Oak. Lush, with an emphasis on both harmony and rhythm, the song "started as a poem Jenn had written," Ludwig-Leone says, "which I then set to a melody and wrapped in some of Andy’s musical textures." You can watch the animated video for it below.

Sam Fermin will also be on tour with Pearla in November, including shows in Nashville, Chicago, DC, Philly, Boston, and the trek wraps up in NYC for two nights at City Winery on November 23 & 24. Tickets for 11/23 and 11/24 are on sale, and all dates are listed below.

In This House tracklist:

1. In This House (ft. Nico Muhly, Attacca Quartet)

2. Basement Days (ft. Sorcha Richardson)

3. Dream Yourself Awake (ft. Thao Nguyen)

4. My First Life (ft. Wye Oak)

5. Nothingness (ft. The Districts)

6. You Live My Dream (ft. Wild Pink)

SAN FERMIN NOVEMBER TOUR DATES

11/5: Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom

11/7: Atlanta, GA – City Winery

11/8: Nashville, TN – City Winery

11/11: Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk Music

11/12: Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi

11/13: Lexington, KY – The Burl

11/14: Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark

11/17: Washington, DC – City Winery

11/18: Philadelphia, PA – City Winery

11/19: Boston, MA – City Winery

11/20: Boston, MA – City Winery

11/23: New York, NY – City Winery

11/24: New York, NY – City Winery