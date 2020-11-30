San Francisco rapper Lil Yase shot and killed at 26

San Francisco rapper Lil Yase, aka Alexander Mark Antonyyo Jr, was killed in a shooting on Saturday (11/28), Mercury News reports. According to police, Yase was shot near the East Dublin/Pleasanton BART station in Dublin, CA, on the 5100 block of Iron Horse Parkway. He was taken to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, where he passed away. He was 26 years old.

Justin Miranda, Yase's business partner at his label, Highway 420 Productions, told Mercury News that Yase had told friends he was on his way to a Novato recording studio on Saturday night, but didn't make it there. "That’s the thing that’s really bothering everyone close to us, is that no one knows," Miranda said. "We don’t have any idea what he was doing out there. Everybody is confused, no one knows what the hell is going on, or what happened."

Calling Yase a "tall, goofy kid with a silly laugh, always smiling and really nice to everybody," Miranda continued, "There are so many people in the music industry who have beefs with people. He was universally loved and respected by everyone, didn’t matter what city or neighborhood, everybody loved him, from LA up to here."

Highway 420 paid tribute to Yase on social media, writing, "We appreciate all the love and support. Yase loved his fans, he worked every day for y’all."

Yase released his most recent single, "Case Closed," a month ago, and he'd recently announced a collaborative EP with fellow Bay Area rapper Itsfatfat, Every Day is Friday! He'd also collaborated with Shoreline Mafia, Drakeo, and others. Rest in peace.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Dublin police, who say they "continue to process evidence and follow leads in the homicide investigation."