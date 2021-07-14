San Francisco’s Cindy announce new album (listen to “To Be True”)

San Francisco's Cindy make gentle but purposeful indie rock, shot in soft focus with Karina Gill's hushed vocals and languorous strum in the center of the frame, backed by keyboardist Aaron Diko, bassist Jesse Jackson and drummer Simon Phillips. It's not miles away from Galaxie 500 or Low, but Cindy have their own style. Last year's excellent Free Advice got them notice on both sides of the Atlantic, and now Cindy are back with their third album, 1:2, which will be out October 1 via Mt.St.Mtn in the U.S. and Tough Love in the UK.

We've got the premiere of the album's first single, "To Be True." It's a mirrorball slowdance number, albeit one that relates a story of seeing someone on the street wearing thigh-high boots over their ankle monitor. It's juxtapositions like that that keep you fascinated. You can watch the video, which offers images of the beautiful and mundane, below.

If you're in the Bay area, Cindy play The Rickshaw Stop on August 7 with Torrey and Marika Stuurman.

Cindy - 1:2 Tracklist:

The Common Era

My Friend

Party Store

Song 36

Lost Dog

To Be True

They Say What I Mean

1:2

Sincere Sound

Deer in Japan