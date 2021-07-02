San Jose hardcore band Maya announce new EP ‘Despierta,’ share “Sangrando”

San Jose hardcore staples Maya (aka Maya Over Eyes) are fresh off playing that insane parking lot show in their hometown with Xibalba, Gulch, Drain, Sunami, and Scowl, and now they announced a new EP, Despierta, due July 15 via Shark City Recordings. First single "Sangrando" is out now and it's a scorcher. "The song is about sacrifice and the effects of having to make sacrificial decisions in life," the band told No Echo.

The band also adds, "Our influences range from Los Tigres del Norte to Slipknot. We try to sound as we feel the music which is raw and heavy. We want our sound to represent us in all aspects, musically and culturally as well."

Watch the video for the new song below...