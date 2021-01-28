‘Sandman’ Netflix series announces initial cast (Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, more)

Neil Gaiman's hugely influential graphic novel series The Sandman is getting a Netflix adaptation, the and first casting details have just been revealed. The main character, Dream, lord of The Dreaming and one of The Endless, seven siblings who embody various natural forces, will be played by Tom Sturridge, who most recently played Jake on Starz series Sweetbitter.

The rest of the initial casts includes two Game of Thrones alumni -- Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, charlatan and magician, and Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, ruler of Hell (a particularly cool and inspired choice) -- as well as Sanjeev Bhaskar and Asim Chaudhry as Cain and Abel, Boyd Holbrook as escaped nightmare The Corinthian, and Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, chief librarian and guardian of The Dreaming.

Gaiman, who is co-writing and executive producing the series with David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg, told Variety, "For the last thirty-three years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head. I’m unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality. I can’t wait until the people out there get to see what we’ve been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh, and the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there. This is astonishing, and I’m so grateful to the actors and to all of 'The Sandman collaborators' — Netflix, Warner Bros., DC, to Allan Heinberg and David Goyer, and the legions of crafters and geniuses on the show — for making the wildest of all my dreams into reality."

Stay tuned for more about the series, and see pictures of the initial cast below.