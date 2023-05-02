Sanguisugabogg announce tour with Kruelty, Vomit Forth, Gates To Hell, Deadbody, more

Ohio death metallers Sanguisugabogg have announced a headlining tour with a stacked support lineup, including Kruelty, Vomit Forth, and Gates To Hell. The tour surrounds Sanguisugabogg and Kruelty's appearances at Sound & Fury. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, May 5, at 10am.

The tour ends with shows in Asbury Park, Amityville, Hartford, and Albany. Those all have additional support from Deadbody, the newer band of Taylor and Colin Young (of the back-in-action Twitching Tongues). All dates below. Sanguisugabogg also play NYC's Necrofest in June.

Deadbody and Vomit Forth are both on our best metal albums of 2022 list, while Sanguisugabogg and Kruelty released great new albums this year, with Homicidal Ecstasy and Untopia, respectively.

Gates To Hell recently signed to Maggot Stomp, and prior to the Sanguisugabogg tour, they'll be on the road with Omerta and Moodring, which includes a NYC stop on June 16 at The Meadows.

Sanguisugabogg/Kruelty/Vomit Forth/Gates To Hell -- 2023 Tour Dates

07/11 Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving Underground *

07/12 Cleveland, OH @ The Foundry *

07/13 Cincinnati, OH @ Legends Bar & Venue *

07/14 Louisville, KY @ Portal *

07/15 Nashville, TN @ The End *

07/16 St Louis, MO @ Red Flag *

07/18 Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood

07/19 Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium

07/20 Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre

07/21 Saskatoon, SK @ Black Cat Tavern

07/22 Edmonton, AB @ Starlight Temple

07/23 Calgary, AB @ Dickens

07/25 Spokane, WA @ The District Bar

07/27 Reno, NV @ The Holland Project

07/28 Fresno, CA @ Full Corcle Brewery

07/29 Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

07/30 Los Angeles, CA @ Sound and Fury

07/31 Las Vegas, NV @ Eagle Aerie Hall

08/03 Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea's Live

08/04 Pensacola, FL @ The Handlebar

08/05 Orlando, FL @ The Conduit

08/06 Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall

08/08 Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

08/09 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

08/10 Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents ^

08/11 Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall ^

08/12 Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground ^

08/13 Albany, NY @ Empire Underground ^

* w/ Deterioration

^ w/ Deadbody