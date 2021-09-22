Santa Cruz hardcore band Scowl announce debut LP ‘How Flowers Grow,’ share “Bloodhound”

Santa Cruz hardcore band Scowl have been stirring up a ton of buzz in the hc scene lately, and now they've just announced their debut album, How Flowers Grow, due November 19 via Flatspot Records. The first single is "Bloodhound," a 94-second ripper that's ferocious but tuneful, and it comes with a music video that rails against judgement and bullying and finds the band performing in a library. More hardcore bands should play shows in libraries. Scowl says:

This song in our opinion was the perfect introduction to the record. With the drums really driving the song and setting the tone, I like to think the vocals cut in well. I’m writing about people not minding their business, it’s just a really pissed off song overall! We wanted to show how people judge us for whatever reason and don’t mind their business. Throughout the video you see people either judging, bullying, or being rude in some way shape or form. Then at the end we win them over and they are watching while we do what we like being ourselves.

Check out the new song and video below.

Scowl have upcoming West Coast shows with No Pressure, Dare, Militarie Gun, Spy, Spine, Ingrown, Zulu, Kharma, Purgatory, Sunami, and more; and they're opening Comeback Kid's Europe tour alongside Be Well and Devil In Me. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Bloodhound

2. Dead To Me

3. Pay Privilege Due

4. Trophy Hunter

5. Seeds To Sow

6. Idle Roaring Room

7. Fuck Around

8. Roots

9. Four Walls

10. How Flowers Grow

