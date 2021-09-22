Santa Cruz hardcore band Scowl announce debut LP ‘How Flowers Grow,’ share “Bloodhound”
Santa Cruz hardcore band Scowl have been stirring up a ton of buzz in the hc scene lately, and now they've just announced their debut album, How Flowers Grow, due November 19 via Flatspot Records. The first single is "Bloodhound," a 94-second ripper that's ferocious but tuneful, and it comes with a music video that rails against judgement and bullying and finds the band performing in a library. More hardcore bands should play shows in libraries. Scowl says:
This song in our opinion was the perfect introduction to the record. With the drums really driving the song and setting the tone, I like to think the vocals cut in well. I’m writing about people not minding their business, it’s just a really pissed off song overall!
We wanted to show how people judge us for whatever reason and don’t mind their business. Throughout the video you see people either judging, bullying, or being rude in some way shape or form. Then at the end we win them over and they are watching while we do what we like being ourselves.
Check out the new song and video below.
Scowl have upcoming West Coast shows with No Pressure, Dare, Militarie Gun, Spy, Spine, Ingrown, Zulu, Kharma, Purgatory, Sunami, and more; and they're opening Comeback Kid's Europe tour alongside Be Well and Devil In Me. All dates are listed below.
Tracklist
1. Bloodhound
2. Dead To Me
3. Pay Privilege Due
4. Trophy Hunter
5. Seeds To Sow
6. Idle Roaring Room
7. Fuck Around
8. Roots
9. Four Walls
10. How Flowers Grow
Scowl -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates
10/3/2021 - Fullerton,CA @ Programme w/ No Pressure, Dare, and Risk
10/8/2021 + 10/9/2021 - Denver, CO @ Convulse Fest w/ Militarie Gun, Spy, Spine, Ingrown + More
10/20/2021 - Fort Worth, TX @ Ridglea Lounge w/ Gagging Order, Tell Lies, The Kinky Bastards
10/22/2021 + 10/23/2021 - Tulsa, OK @ Promcore w/ Zulu, Kharma, Purgatory, and More
11/6/2021 - San Francisco, CA @ The Parkside w/ Powerhouse, Sunami
EU/UK w/ Comeback Kid, Be Well, Devil In Me:
01/19/2022 - Belin, DE @ Hole44
01/20/2022 - Hanover, DE @ Faust
01/21/2022 - Bochum, DE @ Matrix
01/22/2022 - Karlsruhe, DA @ Weisse Rose
01/23/2022 - Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Pandora
01/24/2022 - Bristol, UK @ Fleece
01/25/2022 - Birmingham, UK @ Mama Roux
01/26/2022 - Leeds, UK @ Key Club
01/27/2022 - Manchester, UK @ Rebellion
01/28/2022 - London, UK @ The Dome
01/29/2022 - Hasselt, BE @ Muziekodroom
01/30/2022 - Paris, FR @ Gibus
01/31/2022 - Wil, CH @ Gare De Lion
02/01/2022 - Milan, IT @ Legend Club
02/02/2022 - Munich, DE @ Backstage
02/03/2022 - Prague, CZ @ Futurium
02/04/2022 - Leipzig, DE @ Conne Island