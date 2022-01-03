Santa Rosa punks Decent Criminal share new song, touring with Raging Nathans & Dead Bars

It's very much winter right now, but Santa Rosa punks Decent Criminal are back with a new single that'll make you yearn for the warmer months, "Summer Trip." Singer/guitarist Tristan Martinez says the song is "about a bad acid trip I’d had the summer before last. Was all sick and having trouble breathing. Spent the night on and off the toilet ‘cause you asked, ripping my inhalers and going down the rabbit hole of looking up symptoms for everything. Was a couple months into COVID so almost convinced myself I had to go to the hospital, then Hunt came over, made breakfast and was like naw fool. That kinda thing is about the headspace you’re in and I wasn’t in a good one that time around." That sense of paranoia definitely informs this song, but it's also a fun, catchy dose of slacker punk that sounds like it'll get the whole room jumping around when Decent Criminal hit the road this year. Watch the video below.

Decent Criminal's tour includes dates with Ohio's The Raging Nathans (who released their new LP Waste My Heart last year) and others with Seattle's Dead Bars. It begins with a West Coast run this week, followed by a longer US trek in February and March. The run with Dead Bars hits the NYC-area for shows at Ridgewood, NY's Trans-Pecos on March 11 and Asbury Park's The Saint on March 12. All dates are listed below.

Decent Criminal -- 2022 Tour Dates

with The Raging Nathans:

1/6 - Tempe, AZ - Yucca Tap Room

1/7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Redwood

1/8 - San Pedro, CA - The Sardine

1/9 - Santa Rosa, CA - Shady Oak Barrel House

1/11 - San Francisco, CA - Thee Parkside

1/12 - Bend, OR - The Capitol

1/13 - Portland, OR - High Water Mark

1/14 - Bremerton, WA - The Charleston

1/15 - Tacoma, WA - The Plaid Pig

1/16 - Seattle, WA - Fun House

1/29 - Oceanside, CA - The Pour House

2/19 - Costa Mesa, CA - Commissary Lounge

2/20 - San Diego, CA - Til Two Club

2/23 - Laramie, WY - Green House Laramie

2/24 - Fort Collins, CO Surfside 7

2/25 - Denver, CO - HQ

2/26 - Colorado Springs, CO- Vultures

2/27 - Lincoln, NE - Duffy's Tavern

3/1 - Minneapolis, MN - Part Wolf

3/2 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

3/3 - Carbondale, IL - PK’s

3/4 - Green Bay, WI - Lyric Room

3/5 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade

3/6 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

3/7 - Dayton, OH - Blind Bob’s

3/8 - Youngstown, OH - Westside Bowl

with Dead Bars:

3/9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Whisper Nest

3/10 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fire

3/11 - Queens, NY - Trans Pecos

3/12 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Saint

3/13 - Wilmington, NC - Reggie’s 42nd Street Tavern

3/15 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde Bar

3/16 - New Orleans, LA - Banks Street Bar

3/17 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

3/18 - Austin, TX - ?!?!?!?!

3/19 - Albuquerque, NM - The Launch Pad

3/20 - Las Vegas, NV - Dive Bar