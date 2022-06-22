Santigold announces North American tour

Art pop visionary Santigold is going on tour in support of her upcoming album Spirituals. The Holified Tour kicks off with a slew of North American dates in October and November, including an NYC stop on October 17 at Great Hall at the Avant Gardner. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 24 at 10am. Tour poster and all dates below.

Santigold The Holified Tour loading...

Santigold -- 2022 Tour Dates

10/9: Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

10/11: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

10/13: Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

10/16: Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/17: Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall at the Avant Gardner

10/19: Montreal, QUE @ Mtelus

10/21: Toronto, ONT @ The Danforth Music Hall

10/24: Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10/25: St. Paul, MN @ Myth Live

11/3: Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/5: San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

11/7: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/8: Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

11/10: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/11: Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

11/13: Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

11/14: Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

11/16: Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

11/17: San Diego, CA @ Soma