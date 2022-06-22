Santigold announces North American tour
Art pop visionary Santigold is going on tour in support of her upcoming album Spirituals. The Holified Tour kicks off with a slew of North American dates in October and November, including an NYC stop on October 17 at Great Hall at the Avant Gardner. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 24 at 10am. Tour poster and all dates below.
Santigold -- 2022 Tour Dates
10/9: Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
10/11: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
10/13: Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
10/16: Boston, MA @ House of Blues
10/17: Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall at the Avant Gardner
10/19: Montreal, QUE @ Mtelus
10/21: Toronto, ONT @ The Danforth Music Hall
10/24: Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
10/25: St. Paul, MN @ Myth Live
11/3: Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/5: San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
11/7: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
11/8: Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
11/10: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/11: Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
11/13: Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
11/14: Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
11/16: Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
11/17: San Diego, CA @ Soma