Santigold preps new album ‘Spirituals,’ shares “Ain’t Ready” ft SBTRKT

Santigold has announced a new album, Spirituals, which will be out September 9 via her own Little Jerk Records. “Recording this album was a way back to myself after being stuck in survival mode. It wasn’t until I made the space to create that I realized I wasn’t only creating music but a lifeline,” Santi says. “California was on fire, we were hiding from a plague, the social justice protests were unfolding. I’d never written lyrics faster in my life. After having total writer’s block, they started pouring out. I decided to create the future, to look towards where we are going, to create beauty and pull towards that beauty. I need that for myself, but it’s also there for whoever else needs it.”

The album features a host of collaborators, including Rostam, Boys Noize, Dre Skull, P2J, Nick Zinner, SBTRKT, JakeOne, Illangelo, Doc McKinney, Psymun, Ricky Blaze, Lido, Ray Brady, and Ryan Olson. It includes recent single "High Priestess" and she's just shared new song "Ain't Ready" that features Illangelo, Dre Skull, and SBTRKT.

"It was one of those songs where as soon as I opened my mouth the whole melody just poured out," Santi says. "There were no words but all the emotion was there. To me, the song sounded full of struggle and perseverance. It sounded like a battle, and I wanted the production to sound tough, to mirror that grit. I struggled to find the right lyrics at first, but when I got them right, and I started singing them one night in my studio alone, I cried. This song was my own battle song. It's about taking the hits that life brings and getting back up. It's about change and moving forward. It's about faith and vision. And it's about stepping into your own power."

You can watch the video for "Ain't Ready" video below.

Spirituals:

My Horror

Nothing

High Priestess

Ushers Of The New World

Witness

Shake

The Lasty

No Paradise

Ain't Ready

Fall First