Santigold shares new single “Nothing,” Sho Madjozi added to tour

Santigold has released another single, "Nothing," from her anticipated new album Spirituals, which is out September 9 via Little Jerk Records (pre-order on picture disc vinyl). "Nothing" is darkly bouncy and electronic, and comes with a video short directed by Frank Ockenfels featuring Santigold as an exotic and haunting black bird. She says:

This video vignette was inspired by a Wangechi Mutu image called Snake Eater. I had seen the image years ago and when I was thinking up visual ideas for this song, this piece came to mind. I loved the idea of a being that is woman but also beyond human in some way, and even unclassifiable. A being for whom there is no name, no category, who is totally unique, and fierce. I wanted to become this type of creature in this video because I don’t believe we have to know how to name or define what we’re seeing to accept that it exists, that it’s beautiful and powerful and worthy of being exactly what it is. How exciting to encounter a being so magnificent that it is beyond our imaginations. How exciting to find that that beast is living within you and to set it free.

Watch the video below.

Santigold also announced that South African artist Sho Madjozi will join her on the "Holified Tour" this fall, which stops in NYC on October 17 at The Great Hall at Avant Gardner. All dates are below, and you can pre-order Spirituals on picture disc vinyl at our store.

The Holified Tour Dates

10/9: Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

10/11: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

10/13: Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

10/16: Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/17: Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall at the Avant Gardner

10/19: Montreal, QUE @ Mtelus

10/21: Toronto, ONT @ The Danforth Music Hall

10/24: Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10/25: St. Paul, MN @ Myth Live

11/3: Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/5: San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

11/7: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/8: Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

11/10: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/11: Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

11/13: Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

11/14: Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

11/16: Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

11/17: San Diego, CA @ Soma