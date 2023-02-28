Saosin celebrating 20th anniversary & ‘Translating the Name’ on 2023 tour w/ Astronoid
Anthony Green-led post-hardcore greats Saosin will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band and their classic debut EP, Translating the Name, on an East tour with Astronoid this spring. Dates kick off May 3 in Boston and from there hit New Haven, NYC, Atlantic City (Bamboozle), Baltimore, Norfolk, Charlotte, Charleston and Atlanta. Saosin also have Australian shows in March, and they'll play Furnace Fest in September. Check out their full tour schedule below.
The NYC show is at Irving Plaza on May 5, and tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 AM local time.
We looked back on Translating the Name recently as part of our list of 30 Classic Emo & Post-Hardcore Albums Turning 20 in 2023.
SAOSIN - 2023 TOUR DATES
MAR 9 THU - The Croxton Bandroom @ 7:00pm - Melbourne, Australia
MAR 10 FRI - Metro Theatre @ 7:00pm - Sydney, Australia
MAR 11 SAT - The Triffid @ 7:00pm - Brisbane, Australia
MAR 12 SUN - Lion Arts Factory @ 7:00pm - Adelaide, Australia
MAR 14 TUE - Amplifier Bar @ 7:00pm - Perth, Australia
MAR 19 SUN - Hammersonic @ 7:00pm - Jakarta, Indonesia
APR 29 SAT - Wet 'n' Wild Hawaii @ 5:00pm - Kapolei, HI, United States
MAY 3 WED - Royale @ 8:00pm - Boston, MA, United States
MAY 4 THU - Toad's Place @ 8:00pm - New Haven, CT, United States
MAY 5 FRI - Irving Plaza @ 7:00pm - New York, NY, United States
MAY 9 TUE - Rams Head Live! @ 8:00pm - Baltimore, MD, United States
MAY 10 WED - The NorVa @ 7:30pm - Norfolk, VA, United States
MAY 12 FRI - The Underground @ 8:00pm - Charlotte, NC, United States
MAY 13 SAT - Music Farm @ 8:00pm - Charleston, SC, United States
MAY 14 SUN - The Masquerade - Heaven @ 7:00pm - Atlanta, GA, United States
SEP 22 FRI - Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark @ 12:00am - Birmingham, AL, United States