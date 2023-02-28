Saosin celebrating 20th anniversary & ‘Translating the Name’ on 2023 tour w/ Astronoid

Anthony Green-led post-hardcore greats Saosin will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band and their classic debut EP, Translating the Name, on an East tour with Astronoid this spring. Dates kick off May 3 in Boston and from there hit New Haven, NYC, Atlantic City (Bamboozle), Baltimore, Norfolk, Charlotte, Charleston and Atlanta. Saosin also have Australian shows in March, and they'll play Furnace Fest in September. Check out their full tour schedule below.

The NYC show is at Irving Plaza on May 5, and tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 AM local time.

We looked back on Translating the Name recently as part of our list of 30 Classic Emo & Post-Hardcore Albums Turning 20 in 2023.

saosin tour poster loading...

SAOSIN - 2023 TOUR DATES

MAR 9 THU - The Croxton Bandroom @ 7:00pm - Melbourne, Australia

MAR 10 FRI - Metro Theatre @ 7:00pm - Sydney, Australia

MAR 11 SAT - The Triffid @ 7:00pm - Brisbane, Australia

MAR 12 SUN - Lion Arts Factory @ 7:00pm - Adelaide, Australia

MAR 14 TUE - Amplifier Bar @ 7:00pm - Perth, Australia

MAR 19 SUN - Hammersonic @ 7:00pm - Jakarta, Indonesia

APR 29 SAT - Wet 'n' Wild Hawaii @ 5:00pm - Kapolei, HI, United States

MAY 3 WED - Royale @ 8:00pm - Boston, MA, United States

MAY 4 THU - Toad's Place @ 8:00pm - New Haven, CT, United States

MAY 5 FRI - Irving Plaza @ 7:00pm - New York, NY, United States

MAY 9 TUE - Rams Head Live! @ 8:00pm - Baltimore, MD, United States

MAY 10 WED - The NorVa @ 7:30pm - Norfolk, VA, United States

MAY 12 FRI - The Underground @ 8:00pm - Charlotte, NC, United States

MAY 13 SAT - Music Farm @ 8:00pm - Charleston, SC, United States

MAY 14 SUN - The Masquerade - Heaven @ 7:00pm - Atlanta, GA, United States

SEP 22 FRI - Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark @ 12:00am - Birmingham, AL, United States