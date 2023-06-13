Sarah Mary Chadwick announces new LP ‘Messages to God,’ shares “Shitty Town”

Melbourne-via-New Zealand singer songwriter Sarah Mary Chadwick has announced her eighth studio album, Messages to God, due out September 15 via Kill Rock Stars. She produced and recorded it with Tony Espie, and you can see the cover art (which she painted) and tracklist below.

The lead single is "Shitty Town," a compelling, bare bones piano track that Sarah calls a "leaving a place kind of song." It has her intimate, direct style with an unflinching delivery, and it's accompanied by a video directed, edited, and shot by Geoffrey O'Connor of The Crayon Fields; watch it below.

Sarah Mary Chadwick - Messages to God loading...

SARAH MARY CHADWICK - MESSAGES TO GOD TRACKLIST

1. Don’t Tell Me I’m A Good Friend

2. I Felt Things In New Zealand

3. Angry And Violent

4. Drinkin’ On A Tuesday

5. Shitty Town

6. Sometimes I Just Wanna Feel Bad

7. Someone Else’s Baby

8. Only Bad Memories Last

9. C’mon Stud

10. Looked Just Like Jesus