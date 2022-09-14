Sarah Shook delivers brooding rock on new Mightmare song “Enemy” (watch the video)

Sarah Shook is releasing their debut solo album as Mightmare, Cruel Liars, on October 14 via Kill Rock Stars (pre-order), and we're now premiering its new single "Enemy." "When I started working on 'Enemy' I was thinking about how people can be so vindictive during breakups and how pointless it is," Sarah tells us. "It got me wondering if a breakup somehow triggers something deeper in us psychologically, like a fundamental fear of being forgotten or something. And by the time I finished it I was missing all my childhood friends and all the people I've lost along the way." It's a brooding rock song with some early PJ Harvey vibes that's a clear departure from Sarah's country band The Disarmers, and it's a very promising taste of the new LP. Listen and check out the Jordan Gibson-directed video below.

Mightmare also have upcoming tour dates (all are listed below), and Sarah Shook & the Disarmers also have an upcoming tour that hits NYC's TV Eye on November 3. All of their dates are here.

Mightmare -- 2022 Tour Dates

October 19 – Charlotte, NC – Snug Harbor

October 20 – Atlanta, GA – 529

October 21 – Greenville, SC – Radio Room

October 22 – Nashville, TN – The Basement

October 23 – Knoxville, TN – Pilot Light

October 24 – Columbus, OH – Rumba Café

October 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Club Café

October 27 – Cincinnati, OH – Southgate House Revival

October 28 – Urbana, IL – Rose Bowl Tavern

October 29 – Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club

October 30 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle