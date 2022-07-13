Sarah Shook introduces solo project Mightmare with upcoming LP ‘Cruel Liars’ (new video)

Earlier this year, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers released their new album Nightroamer, and now Sarah has announced their debut solo album, Cruel Liars, under the moniker Mightmare (out October 14 via Kill Rock Stars). Sarah singlehandedly wrote, produced, and engineered Cruel Liars, allowing the project to consume them at the start of the pandemic (freshly sober, no less). Sarah says:

I created my solo project Mightmare and leaned into it obsessively for the first year of the pandemic and out of that manic fixation came Cruel Liars. I put every cell and strand of my being in this album, I'm proud of it for its brightest moments and its glaring imperfections, for its darkness and its quiet hand guiding me to zeniths of personal truths.

"Saturn Turns," the lead single to Cruel Liars, is out now, with a companion music video featuring Sarah on an endless road, questioning their sense of direction--pairing well with the song's distorted guitar and cinematic lyrics. Watch below, and check out the album art for Cruel Liars. You can pre-order the album here.

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers also have a ton of upcoming tour dates, including their rescheduled East Coast run that hits NYC on November 3 at TV Eye in Ridgewood, Queens. They also play NJ's XPoNential Music Festival and New Haven, CT, on November 10 at Cafe Nine. All dates below.

Mightmare 'Cruel Liars' loading...

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers -- 2022 Tour Dates

14 Jul Canyon Summer Concert Series Park City, UT

15 Jul Neurolux Lounge Boise, ID

16 Jul Wild Hare Music Festival 2022 Canby, OR

20 Jul Summerstage Series Malvern, PA

27 Jul Waterfront Wednesday WFPK Louisville, KY

28 Jul Rumba Cafe Columbus, OH

29 Jul Beachland Ballroom & Tavern Cleveland, OH

30 Jul The Southgate House Revival Newport, KY

31 Jul Off Broadway St. Louis, MO

03 Aug The Wave Outdoor Wichita, KS

04 Aug The Otherside Kearney, NE

05 Aug Matthews Opera House Spearfish, SD

06 Aug Vangarde Arts Sioux City, IA

07 Aug Showboat Saloon Wisconsin Dells, WI

18 Aug John Dee Oslo, Norway

19 Aug Tryckhallen Falkenberg, Sweden

20 Aug Biljardkompaniet Kristianstad, Sweden

21 Aug Ideal Bar, VEGA - Musikkens Hus Copenhagen, Denmark

23 Aug Omeara London, United Kingdom

24 Aug Night People Manchester, United Kingdom

25 Aug The Hug and Pint Glasgow, United Kingdom

26 Aug Cluny Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom

28 Aug Stanford Hall Bottesford, United Kingdom

28 Aug The Long Road Festival 2022 Lutterworth, United Kingdom

31 Aug Badehaus Berlin Berlin, Germany

01 Sep NOCHTWACHE Hamburg, Germany

02 Sep Buchholz Saloon Altlandsberg, Germany

03 Sep Burgerweeshuis Deventer, Netherlands

04 Sep Der Aa-Theater Groningen, Netherlands

05 Sep Dbs Utrecht, Netherlands

07 Sep Kafe Antzokia Bilbao, Spain

08 Sep Rock & Blues Cafe Zaragoza, Spain

09 Sep Cultural factory in Aviles Avilés, Spain

10 Sep Café Berlín Madrid, Spain

11 Sep Sala Upload Barcelona, Spain

16 Sep Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Camden, NJ

02 Nov The Southern Cafe and Music Hall Charlottesville, VA

03 Nov TV Eye Ridgewood, NY

04 Nov Askew Bistro & Entertainment Venue Providence, RI

05 Nov 3S Artspace Portsmouth, NH

06 Nov Portland House Of Music and Events (HOME) Portland, ME

08 Nov Abilene Bar and Lounge Rochester, NY

09 Nov The Hangar on the Hudson Troy, NY

10 Nov Cafe Nine New Haven, CT

11 Nov Tellus360 Lancaster, PA

12 Nov Milkboy Philadelphia, PA

13 Nov DC9 Washington, DC

14 Nov The Camel Richmond, VA