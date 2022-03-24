Sarah Squirm announces Brooklyn show with “super secret special guests”

Comedian Sarah Sherman, aka Sarah Squirm, can currently be seen as a featured player on Saturday Night Live, and she's announced a Brooklyn stand-up show happening next month, on April 29 at The Bell House. Tickets are on sale now, and she's promising "SUPER SECRET SPECIAL GUESTS TBA."

UPDATE: That show is now sold out, so she's added a second, late show the same night. Tickets are on sale now.

A few days earlier, Sarah supports collaborator Lala Lala at her in-the-round show at Le Poisson Rouge on April 26, part of Lala Lala's spring tour.

Watch Sarah in the recent Charli XCX-featuring singing meatball SNL sketch below.