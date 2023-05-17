Sarah Squirm announces summer tour

Comedian Sarah Squirm will be doing a run of shows while she's on vacation from SNL. Her "Live! + In The Flesh" tour runs over the summer, starting in Chicago on June 22 and wrapping up at Port Townsend, WA festival THING on August 26. See all dates below.

The outing includes a hometown NYC show on August 17 at Music Hall of Williamsburg, and a Jersey City, NJ show on August 19 at White Eagle Hall. Tickets to those go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10am, and tickets for most other dates are on sale now.

Sarah Squirm -- 2023 Tour Dates

6/22 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

6/23 Minneapolis, MN @ The Parkway Theater

7/27 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

7/28 Tulsa, OK @ Blue Whale Comedy Festival

7/29 Houston, TX @ The Secret Group

8/3-8/5 Madison, WI @ Comedy On State

8/17 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

8/18 Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

8/19 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

8/26 Port Townsend, WA @ Thing Festival