SASAMI announces new album & 2022 tour, shares songs ft Hand Habits, Patti Harrison & more

SASAMI has announced new album Squeeze which will be out February 25 via Domino. Most of the album was self produced while a few tracks were co-produced by Ty Segall, and the album features appearances by SASAMI's roommates Meg Duffy (Hand Habits) and Kyle Thomas (King Tuff), as well as Christian Lee Hutson, Barishi, Moaning’s Pascal Stevenson, Jay Bellerose and No Home. The cover art was designed by Andrew Thomas Huang (Björk, FKA twigs), and depicts SASAMI as a Nure-onna, a vampiric deity from Japanese folklore that has the head of a woman and the body of a snake and that also inspired much of the album.

Two songs from Squeeze have been shared today and show off two very different sides of the album. "The Greatest" features Hand Habits on guitar and is one of the gentler ballads on the record. “This song is about how often the greatest, heaviest feelings we have for someone are in the absence of the realization or reciprocation of that love," says SASAMI. "Like power born out of a black hole. All fantasy.”

The other song is "Skin a Rat" which she says is “a soundtrack to cathartic release of anger and frustration with oppressive systems and humans" and notes it is "very nu-metal influenced." The song features Dirk Verbeuren of Megadeth on drums and gang vocals by Vagabon’s Laetitia Tamko and actress and comedian Patti Harrison.

You can watch the videos for "The Greatest" (directed by Jennifer Juniper Stratford), and ""Skin LIke a Rat" (directed by Andrew Thomas Huang) below.

SASAMI has also announced a 2022 tour which includes an NYC stop at Music Hall of Williamsburg on March 25 and a Los Angeles show at Teragram Ballroom on April 13. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, October 29 at 10 AM local time.

Before that, SASAMI has dates opening for Mitski, and she'll also open on Japanese Breakfast's 2020 UK/EU tour. All dates are listed below.

SASAMI also produced the great new Hand Habits album.

Tracklist:

1. Skin A Rat

2. The Greatest

3. Say It

4. Call Me Home

5. Need It To Work

6. Tried To Understand

7. Make It Right

8. Sorry Entertainer

9. Squeeze (feat. No Home)

10. Feminine Water Turmoil

11. Not A Love Song

SASAMI - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES:

10/29 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory ^

10/30 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

10/31 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s (Levitation)

11/1 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^

11/3 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress (Outdoor Plaza) ^

11/4 - Tempe, AZ @ Coca-Cola Sun Deck at Sun Devil Stadium ^

11/7 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre ^

11/9 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades ^

11/11 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery ^ - SOLD OUT

11/12 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn ^

11/13 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst ^

11/15 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House ^ - SOLD OUT

11/16 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House ^ - SOLD OUT

3/4 - Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church

3/5 - Woodstock, NY @ The Colony

3/6 - Rochester, NY @ The Bug Jar

3/8 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

3/10 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

3/11 - Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover

3/21 - Nashville, TN @ The End

3/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Purgatory Stage

3/24 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

3/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

3/26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

3/27 - Cambridge, MA @ Sonia

3/30 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

3/31 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

4/1 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

4/2 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

4/3 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

4/5 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

4/7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

4/8 - Boise, ID @ The Shredder

4/9 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

4/10 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

4/12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

4/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

4/21 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory * - SOLD OUT

4/22 - Leeds, UK @ University Union Refectory *

4/23 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom *

4/25 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street * -SOLD OUT

4/26 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy *

4/28 - London, UK @ The Roundhouse * - SOLD OUT

4/29 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton *

4/30 - Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival *

5/2 - Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix * - SOLD OUT

5/3 - Paris, FR @ L’Olympia *

5/4 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso * - SOLD OUT

5/6 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten *

5/7 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks *

5/9 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol * - SOLD OUT

5/10 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega * - SOLD OUT

5/11 - Stockholm, SE @ Fallan

5/12 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene * - SOLD OUT

5/14 - Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik * - SOLD OUT

5/15 - Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria * - SOLD OUT

5/17 - Vienna, AT @ WUK * - SOLD OUT

5/18 - Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre *

5/19 - Munich, DE @ Strom * - SOLD OUT

^ w/ Japanese Breakfast

* w/ Mitski