Satan, Night Demon & Haunt touring around Hell’s Heroes & Decibel Fest
Underground Heavy Metal revival heavyweights Night Demon and Haunt have announced a tour with Satan, one of the genre's originators, who are still at it with a 2022 album that appeared on plenty of end-of-year lists. The Satan-headlined "Hell's Decibels" trek is based around Texas Heavy Metal fest Hell's Heroes, and ends in Philly with a show that's part of Decibel Fest. Before Philly they hit Brooklyn and Clifton, NJ. See all dates below.
The Brooklyn show is at Saint Vitus Bar on April 9, and the NJ show is at Dingbatz on April 11. Tickets are on sale now.
Night Demon also have a new album, Outsider, on the way, due out on March 17 via Century Media. It's their third full-length, and first full concept album. Watch the video for the title track, and see the cover art and tracklist below.
NIGHT DEMON - OUTSIDER TRACKLIST
1. Prelude
2. Outsider
3. Obsidian
4. Beyond The Grave
5. Rebirth
6. Escape From Beyond
7. A Wake
8. The Wrath
9. The Last Day
SATAN / NIGHT DEMON / HAUNT: 2023 TOUR
Mar. 17 - West Hollywood, CA @ Whisky A Go Go
Mar. 18 - Oakland, CA @ Eli's Mile High Club
Mar. 19 - Las Vegas, NV @ Dive Bar
Mar. 21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Aces High Saloon
Mar. 22 - Denver, CO @ HQ
Mar. 24 - Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live
Mar. 25 - Houston, TX @ White Oak (Hell's Heroes)
Mar. 26 - Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live
Mar. 27 - Wichita, KS - @ Barleycorns
Mar. 29 - St Paul, MN @ Turf Club
Mar. 30 - Chicago, IL @ Reggies
Mar. 31 - Des Moines, IA @ Lefty's Live Music
Apr. 1 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom (2 Minutes To Tulsa)
Apr. 4 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
Apr. 5 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
Apr. 6 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
Apr. 7 - Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedraft's
Apr. 8 - Cambridge, MA @ Sonia
Apr. 9 - Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus
Apr. 11 - Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz
Apr. 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry (Decibel Metal & Beer Fest pre-party)