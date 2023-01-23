Satan, Night Demon & Haunt touring around Hell’s Heroes & Decibel Fest

Underground Heavy Metal revival heavyweights Night Demon and Haunt have announced a tour with Satan, one of the genre's originators, who are still at it with a 2022 album that appeared on plenty of end-of-year lists. The Satan-headlined "Hell's Decibels" trek is based around Texas Heavy Metal fest Hell's Heroes, and ends in Philly with a show that's part of Decibel Fest. Before Philly they hit Brooklyn and Clifton, NJ. See all dates below.

The Brooklyn show is at Saint Vitus Bar on April 9, and the NJ show is at Dingbatz on April 11. Tickets are on sale now.

Night Demon also have a new album, Outsider, on the way, due out on March 17 via Century Media. It's their third full-length, and first full concept album. Watch the video for the title track, and see the cover art and tracklist below.

Night Demon- Outsider loading...

NIGHT DEMON - OUTSIDER TRACKLIST

1. Prelude

2. Outsider

3. Obsidian

4. Beyond The Grave

5. Rebirth

6. Escape From Beyond

7. A Wake

8. The Wrath

9. The Last Day

Satan/Night Demon/Haunt tour loading...

SATAN / NIGHT DEMON / HAUNT: 2023 TOUR

Mar. 17 - West Hollywood, CA @ Whisky A Go Go

Mar. 18 - Oakland, CA @ Eli's Mile High Club

Mar. 19 - Las Vegas, NV @ Dive Bar

Mar. 21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Aces High Saloon

Mar. 22 - Denver, CO @ HQ

Mar. 24 - Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

Mar. 25 - Houston, TX @ White Oak (Hell's Heroes)

Mar. 26 - Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

Mar. 27 - Wichita, KS - @ Barleycorns

Mar. 29 - St Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Mar. 30 - Chicago, IL @ Reggies

Mar. 31 - Des Moines, IA @ Lefty's Live Music

Apr. 1 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom (2 Minutes To Tulsa)

Apr. 4 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

Apr. 5 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

Apr. 6 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

Apr. 7 - Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedraft's

Apr. 8 - Cambridge, MA @ Sonia

Apr. 9 - Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

Apr. 11 - Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz

Apr. 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry (Decibel Metal & Beer Fest pre-party)