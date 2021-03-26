Satanic Planet (The Locust, ex-Slayer, etc) announce debut LP, share “Baphomet” video

As teased, Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox, etc), Justin's Dead Cross bandmate Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer), Justin's Planet B bandmate Luke Henshaw, and Satanic Temple founder Lucein Greaves have a new band called Satanic Planet. Their self-titled debut album has just been announced.

The album is due May 28 via Three One G (pre-order), and in addition to the band's all-star lineup, it features appearances by Cattle Decapitation’s Travis Ryan, Nomi Abadi, Silent’s Jung Sing, Shiva Honey, Eric Livingston (aka First Church of the Void), and Hexa’s Carrie Feller. The first single is "Baphomet," and "satanic" would definitely be a good way to describe this creepy song and its video. Or, as Lucien Greaves puts it:

Goat headed, human bodied, and three-horned, the Baphomet is an icon symbolizing the reconciliation of opposites; dueling binaries combined and transcending into something greater than the sum of their parts. The track we have titled Baphomet blends the electronic with the medieval, the drone with the sceam, the raucous with the orchestral. These conflicting elements, we hope, blend to create Easy Listening for the Apocalypse.

Some more background on the band, via Three One G:

With the birth of Satanic Planet, hip-hop producer Henshaw and punk provocateur Pearson joined co-founder and spokesperson of The Satanic Temple, Lucien Greaves-- the most prominent and outspoken contemporary Satanist in the world. Greaves has gained international attention as an advocate for religious liberty and the voice of the Satanic Reformation, delivering lectures nationwide and featured in national media outlets including MSNBC, NPR, Huffington Post Live, CNN, Harper’s Monthly, Newsweek, Fox News, Vice, Salon, Rolling Stone, and many more. As the trio were diligently working, and nearly completed with, the music for their debut album, the worldwide pandemic hit, seemingly bringing things to a halt. However, with the onset of this new way of living, the newly-formed band was in a unique position to enlist the legendary Dave Lombardo, who found himself not touring for the first time in years, and suddenly having more time to work in his home studio on projects that interested him. With the addition of this iconic drummer, Satanic Planet was complete.

The video for "Baphomet" was edited by Displaced/Replaced, directed by Luke Henshaw, and features cinematography by Becky DiGiglio. Check it out, along with the tracklist and album artwork, below.

Tracklist

Baphomet (feat. Jung Sing)

999

Grey Faction

Passage

Invocation

Devil In Me (feat. Nomi Abadi)

Unbaptism (feat. Travis Ryan, Shiva Honey)

Vete al Infierno (feat. Jung Sing, Carrie Feller)

The Hell

Strangers

Exorcism (feat. Travis Ryan, Shiva Honey)

Satanic Planet (feat. Eric Livingston)

Liturgy