Satanic Planet (The Locust, ex-Slayer, etc) announce first-ever NYC show

Satanic Planet, the supergroup featuring Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox, etc), Justin's Dead Cross bandmate Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer), Justin's Planet B bandmate Luke Henshaw, and Satanic Temple founder Lucien Greaves, released their self-titled debut album in 2021, and now they're playing some shows supporting it. They've announced their first-ever NYC performance, happening on April 27 at Saint Vitus Bar. Tickets are on sale now. UPDATE: Despite Dave being in the group and listed on the ticket site as of this posting, we are told Dave will NOT be performing with the group at their NYC show.

Satanic Planet also have a Cambridge, MA show coming up at Middle East Downstairs on April 29. That's with Maddelynn Hatter, and it's an offsite event for The Satanic Temple's SatanCon. The NYC and MA shows are the band's only upcoming live dates at the moment.

The night before the NYC show, Pearson will also host A Night With Three One G at Saint Vitus on April 26, featuring the NYC premiere of Jon Nix's documentary Don't Fall in Love With Yourself (which explores Pearson's life), a post-screening Q&A with Pearson and Nix, and performances by Pearson's band Planet B, as well as Netherlands.

Another of Pearson's projects, Deaf Club, will support former Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato on his first-ever solo tour. Escuela Grind and Trace Amount are along for the trek too, and it includes an NYC show at May 17 at Gramercy Theatre.

Lombardo is releasing his debut solo album, Rites of Percussion, in May via Ipecac. Back in February, he released his debut album with his wife Paula as Venamoris, Drown In Emotion.