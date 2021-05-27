Satyricon soundtracking Munch exhibit, release 1st & 2nd LP reissues

Norwegian black metal greats Satyricon are collaborating with the Munch Museum in Oslo on a new exhibition that will run March 22 through June 19, 2022. "Satyricon & Munch" will feature specially composed music by Satyricon that will soundtrack a selection of Edvard Munch's etching, lithographs, woodcuts and paintings.

Satyricon have been working on the music for the exhibition since 2018. “We consider this massive challenge the greatest honor of our career," the band say. "Edvard Munch created some of the most iconic images in the world of art and through his career demonstrated the kind of courage and freedom we have always embraced and aspired to us as artists ourselves. To write music whose ambition is to take the art of Munch into uncharted territory, is quite a journey to be on."

"Everyone likes to claim that what they've done is unique," says Sigurd "Satyr" Wongraven in a short preview video, "but this really is unique." You can watch that below, and visit the Munch Museum's website for more information.

The reissues of Satyricon's first two albums -- 1994's Dark Medieval Times and The Shadowthrone -- are out Friday (5/28). Both have been remixed and remastered and feature alternate artwork. We have Dark Medieval Times on silver vinyl, and The Shadowthrone on oxblood vinyl. Each exclusive pressing is limited to just 500 copies, and you can get both in the BrooklynVegan shop.

Satyricon will also be playing Psycho Las Vegas this August.