Satyricon’s first two LPs reissued on limited colored vinyl (exclusive variants up for pre-order)

We've teamed with Satyricon on exclusive vinyl variants of the reissues of their first two albums.

Norwegian black metal lifers Satyricon have been at it with the core duo of Satyr and Frost for over 25 years, and they continue to evolve and progress in fascinating ways. Their most recent album, 2017's Deep Calleth Upon Deep, was genuinely great, and we look forward to the band making their planned trip to the US as soon as it's safe (they're on the bill for Psycho Las Vegas for now). Meanwhile, Satyricon are revisiting their early days with reissues of their first two albums, Dark Medieval Times and The Shadowthrone, both released in 1994.

The reissues come with alternate artwork, and we have exclusive colored variants of each one available in the BrooklynVegan store. Dark Medieval Times is available on silver vinyl, while The Shadowthrone is available on oxblood vinyl, and both are limited to just 500 copies each. Get yours while they last.

Looking back on both albums in a retrospective on The Shadowthrone for the metal blog Nine Circles, OldThunderKY wrote:

One of the biggest changes from their debut album is the production values: Dark Medieval Times had a raw, unhinged quality, with the guitars particularly toeing a line between being gritty and just a wash of white noise. The Shadowthrone, while still a bit brittle in low end, is remarkably clear and tight, and it stands in contrast to the “necro” sound that most 2nd wave BM is known for. Tighter reins are in the songwriting as well, and the disconnect between the keyboards and the guitars has been bridged, namely on the long-running “Dominions of Satyricon.” Other elements remain unchanged, such as the riffs that are indebted to Norwegian folk melodies, acoustic interludes, Frost’s savage drumming (remarkably bare-bones at some point, such as on the opener “Hvite Krists Død”), and Satyr’s ever-present, throat-shredding rasp. Samoth of Emperor serves as a session member for the rhythm section, and his presence is most definitely known through the gnarled yet triumphant riffs that mirror the majesty and vastness heard on the early works of Emperor. “In the Mist by the Hills” could very well be a precursor to Satyricon’s later works, as it relies upon a driving 4/4 stomp to carry it through. Keyboards are used heavily here to add an aura of majesty, and from the eerie minor key arpeggios on “Hvite Krists Død” to the regal pomposity of “Dominions of Satyricon.”

For more Satyricon, read an interview with Frost that Invisible Oranges published around the release of Deep Calleth Upon Deep, as well as a slightly older IO interview from around the release of the Live At The Opera DVD.

Pre-order the Satyricon reissues here.