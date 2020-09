SAULT, the enigmatic UK group that includes Dean “Inflo” Wynton Josiah, have just dropped UNTITLED (Rise), their second album of 2020 following UNTITLED (Black Is) back in June. Surprise releases seem to be SAULT's M.O.

This one is just as lushly produced as Black is, with maybe a little more emphasis on disco and R&B...and a few more positive vibes. Give it a spin below.