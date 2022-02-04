SAVAK announce new album (watch the “No Blues No Jazz” video)

SAVAK have been releasing new digital singles every month for the last few months, and it turns out those are all part of the band's fifth album, Human Error / Human Delight, which will be out April 15 via the band's own Peculiar Works label in conjunction with with longtime label Ernest Jenning Record Co. You can preorder it now.

The new single off the album is its opening cut, "No Blues No Jazz," which calls for a world without genres or borders: "No counties, no countries, no pledge of allegiance," it skronks along a catchy motorik groove. Is it pidgeonholing to call it really good? The song features Eleventh Dream Day's Douglass McCombs on bass as well as saxophonist Josh Sinton, and you can watch the stylish lyric video below.

SAVAK will be on tour soon, including Northeast shows and SXSW in March, and more dates in the spring. Those include a NYC record release show at Littlefield on April 7 with Chris Brokaw and Upper Wilds. The band will also open for June of 44 this fall at Le Poisson Rouge on October 21. All dates are listed below.

savak-human error human delight loading...

SAVAK - 2022 TOUR DATES

Fri. Mar. 4 - New Haven, CT - Space Ballroom*

Sat. Mar. 5 - Northampton, MA - Bishop’s Lounge*

Wed. Mar. 16 - Austin, TX - SXSW*

Thu. Mar. 17 - Austin, TX - SXSW*

Fri. Mar. 18 - Austin, TX - SXSW*

Sat. Mar. 19 - Austin, TX - SXSW*

Thu. Apr. 7 - Brooklyn, NY - Littlefield #+

Fri. Apr. 8 - Kingston, NY - Tubby’s #

Sat. Apr. 9 - Lowell, MA - The Town and the City Festival (early show)

Sat. Apr. 9 - Boston, MA - Midway Cafe #

Fri. May 13 - Philadelphia, PA - TBD +

Sat. May 14 - Washington, DC - TBD +

Fri. Oct. 21 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge !

* w/Pays P.

# w/Chris Brokaw

+ w/Upper Wilds

! w/June of 44