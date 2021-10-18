SAVAK share 2 new songs, touring (dates with Archers of Loaf)

Brooklyn band SAVAK have a new album due out in 2022, and while details of that have not been shared, they have just released a new two-track digital single. Michael Jaworski's "Dealers" is a harmony-laden, ragged power-pop nugget featuring Matt Hunter (Silver Jews, New Radiant Storm King) on bass, while Sohrab Habibion's "Set Apart" heads into mutant krautrock territory and features Nick Sewell (Biblical) on bass. You can stream both below.

SAVAK also have a few live dates coming up later this fall, including a Brooklyn show at Union Pool on November 11 with The Piggies and The Jay Vons, and two December shows with Archers of Loaf in Baltimore and Richmond. They've also got dates in DC (with White Denim) and Philadelphia. All dates are listed below.

In other news, Sohrab has formed a new band, Zwei Null Zwei, with fellow DC punk/indie vets Eli Janney (Girls Against Boys), James Canty (The Make-Up, Ted Leo + Pharmacists) and Geoff Sanoff (Edsel).

--

SAVAK - 2021 TOUR DATES

Nov. 11 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool (with The Piggies and The Jay Vons)

Nov. 12 - Washington, DC - Black Cat (with White Denim and Bed Maker)

Nov. 13 - Philadelphia, PA - Grays Ferry Skatepark (with Qlebras)

Dec. 17 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar (with Archers of Loaf)

Dec. 18 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall (with Archers of Loaf)