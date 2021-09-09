Save Face announce new LP ‘Another Kill For The Highlight Reel,’ share “Bury Me (Tonight!)” & video

NJ's Save Face recently released "GLITTER," which we named one of the best punk songs of August, and now they've announced their sophomore album Another Kill For The Highlight Reel, due October 29 via Epitaph (pre-order). The album was produced by I Am The Avalanche/The Movielife's Brett Romnes, and it features guest vocals by hometown hero Geoff Rickly of Thursday on the song "A.M. Gothic."

Along with the announcement comes second single "Bury Me (Tonight!)," which is cut from a similar cloth as "GLITTER," channelling the theatrical, punk-goes-Queen vibes of fellow New Jerseyans (and fellow Geoff Rickly collaborators) My Chemical Romance in a way that does justice to classic MCR and still sounds fresh today. It's a fusion of Broadway-style piano, a belted delivery from lead singer Tyler Povanda, bombastic gang vocals, and punk grit, and the band also show off their theatrics in the song's music video, which marks Povanda's directorial debut.

"The goal of the video was to put you in the world of the album. I wanted a visual component that tied in all of the iconographies from the album to make this immersive feeling when paired with the song," Tyler says. "I was having a really hard time finding a director who was available to take on the project, so as the deadline approached I ended up having to just write out the treatment and direct it myself. This is what I saw when I wrote these songs." Check it out below.

Save Face are also gearing up for a stacked tour with Mom Jeans, Origami Angel, and Pool Kids, including Brooklyn's Warsaw on November 20 (sold out) and NJ's Asbury Lanes on November 24 (tickets). All dates are listed on the tour poster below.

Tracklist

1. The Funeral You've Been Asking For

2. Curse Me Out

3. Another Kill For The Highlight Reel

4. Bury Me (Tonight!)

5. Sharpen Your Teeth

6. A Song For Your Futile Heart

7. GLITTER

8. The Perks Of Not Being Able To See Your Reflection

9. A.M. Gothic

10. Watch You Die Again

11. Please Murder Me