Save Face’s van damaged, items stolen; GoFundMe launched

NJ emo band Save Face had been playing shows in support of their new album Another One for the Highlight Reel (which we included on our list of the best punk albums of 2021), and before they could play their last show, their van and trailer were stolen from the hotel parking lot where they were staying. Fortunately, the band had GPS trackers in both the van and trailer and were able to recover them both in just a couple of hours, but the van was "heavily" damaged and multiple items were stolen. They've launched a GoFundMe and they're asking for your help with damage and losses. As of this post, they've raised over $2,000 of their $5,000 goal. Donate or share if you can. Here's what the band writes:

On Sunday morning 12/12/21 at 6 am our van and trailer were stolen from the hotel parking lot where we were staying. We were parked under a light directly in front of our hotel room window. Luckily, we had GPS trackers in both the van and trailer and recovered both in a couple of hours. The driver side door lock was gouged, and our steering wheel was sawed through to remove the wheel lock that we place on the steering wheel every night. They destroyed the ignition in order to start&steal the van. The damage to the van and the shock we were all in from the experience led us to drop our last show of tour and drive directly home to New Jersey.

The trailer had not been entered and all of our gear was still there. At first it appeared most everything was still inside the van, until it was discovered that some things were in fact stolen. These losses combined with the damage inflicted on the van during the theft, and the lost income from the show we had to drop (on a tour that already had multiple show cancelations due to a COVID exposure) has us in a difficult position, and has us turning to anyone who is willing to help with the above expenses. Any donations will go towards replacing/repairing these things, and even *more* security measures than the one's we've already taken to try and prevent this from ever happening again.

All in all we are incredibly lucky to have recovered our van and our equipment, this could have been so much worse. With another tour coming up in just a month or so and having just put out a new album we desperately want to tour on and play to new people, we want to be sure we are in a place where we can continue touring and doing this in the face of all of these losses. Anything you can spare is incredibly appreciated, even just sharing this to as many people as you can is a massive help. Still shaken up about this, but glad we are all safe and have our vehicle and gear. Thank you for reading.