Save Our Stages Fest streaming schedule (watch here)

As mentioned, the National Independent Venue Association's livestream fest, Save Our Stages Festival, streams from Friday, October 16 through Sunday, October 18, with artists including Brittany Howard, Foo Fighters, Leon Bridges, Major Lazer, Nathaniel Rateliff, Phoebe Bridgers, Portugal. The Man, The Roots, YG, and more performing from independent venues across the country. You can stream it, and find the schedule for all three days, below.

Friday October 16th (all times ET) Day 1 Schedule:

8:00pm - Alec Benjamin at The Hotel Cafe

8:30pm - FINNEAS at Teragram Ballroom

9:00pm - Sebastian Yatra at Broward Center for the Performing Arts

9:40pm - Dizzy Fae at First Avenue

10:10pm - Macklemore at Neumos

10:50pm - YG at Troubadour

11:15pm - G-Eazy at The Independent

11:45pm - Marshmello + Demi Lovato at Troubadour

12:55am - Dillon Francis at Teragram Ballroom

Saturday October 17th (all times ET) Day 2 schedule:

4:00pm - Jason Mraz at Belly Up Tavern

4:40pm - Adam Melchor at The Hotel Cafe

5:10pm - Kelsea Ballerini at Exit/In

5:40pm - JP Saxe at Troubadour

6:15pm - Cautious Clay at World Cafe Live

6:55pm - Bea Miller at Teragram Ballroom

7:35pm - Gus Dapperton at (Le) Poisson Rouge

8:15pm - Phoebe Bridgers at Troubadour

9:00pm - Rise Against at Metro

9:25pm - Brittany Howard at Ryman Auditorium

9:55pm - Leon Bridges at Troubadour

10:15pm - Miley Cyrus at Whisky a Go Go

10:35pm - Foo Fighters at Troubadour

11:10pm - The Roots at Apollo Theater

12:20am - Portugal. The Man at Crystal Ballroom

1:10am - Major Lazer at Gramps

Sunday October 18th (all times ET) Day 3 schedule:

5:00pm - Little Big Town at Exit/In

5:35pm - Brothers Osborne at Mercy Lounge

6:05pm - Dave Matthews (Solo) at The Jefferson Theater

6:40pm - Monica at Center Stage

6:55pm - Black Pumas at The Parish

7:10pm - Nathaniel Rateliff at Boulder Theater

7:50pm - Reba McEntire at Ryman Auditorium

8:30pm - The Revivalists at Tipitina's

9:05pm - The Lumineers at Boulder Theater