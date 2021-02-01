‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond, RIP

Dustin Diamond, best known for playing Screech on NBC Saturday morning series Saved by the Bell in the '80s and '90s, has died after being diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer. He was 44. His diagnosis came just a few weeks ago, following a visit to a Florida hospital after feeling unwell. According to TMZ, Diamond had recently undergone his first round of chemotherapy treatment.

"His condition had greatly declined since last week, and he was taken off of breathing machines in an attempt to get him to hospice care," a spokesperson told NBC News. "There were two people very close to him by his side when he passed away."

Rest in peace, Dustin.