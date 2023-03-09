Saves The Day playing ‘In Reverie’ & ‘Can’t Slow Down’ shows

Saves the Day are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Can't Slow Down and the 20th anniversary of In Reverie by playing both in full. There are East Coast shows in May around Bamboozle, and West Coast shows in October around When We Were Young.

NYC gets two shows at Brooklyn Made on May 5 & 6. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed, along with streams of both albums, below.

We looked back on In Reverie as part of our feature on 30 Classic Emo & Post-Hardcore Albums Turning 20 in 2023.

saves the day loading...

saves the day - 2023 tour dates

may 4 - boston ma @ paradise

may 5 - brooklyn ny @ brooklyn made

may 6 - brooklyn ny @ brooklyn made

may 7 - atlantic city nj @ bamboozle fest (in reverie only)

oct 19 - roseville ca @ goldfield trading post

oct 20 - anaheim ca @ house of blues

oct 21 - las vegas nv @ when we were young fest (festival set)

oct 22 - las vegas nv @ when we were young fest (festival set)