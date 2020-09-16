Saves The Day, Say Anything & Sparta doing ‘Where’s The Band?’ livestreamed solo sets

Like most live music, the long-running 'Where's The Band?' Tour' -- which finds punk and emo vocalists doing solo acoustic sets without their bands -- has gone virtual. Earlier this year, it did a livestream with Saves The Day's Chris Conley, The Get Up Kids' Matt Pryor, and Bayside's Anthony Raneri, and now they've announced other one, once again with Saves The Day's Chris Conley, as well as Say Anything's Max Bemis and Sparta's Jim Ward. Chris and Max are longtime collaborators, so maybe they'll figure out a virtual way to do something together for this. it goes down September 30 at 8:30 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Max recently performed Say Anything's classic ...Is A Real Boy in full on a solo acoustic livestream, and ticketholders can rewatch that here.

Watch Chris and Max perform together in 2014:

