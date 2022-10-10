Say Sue Me cover Pavement, Daniel Johnston, Guided by Voices & more on new EP, playing shows

South Korean rock band Say Sue Me have released an EP of covers in honor of their 10th anniversary. The 10 EP features their renditions of tracks by Yo La Tengo, Pavement, Daniel Johnston, Silver Jews, Grandaddy, and Guided By Voices. Also included are retooled versions of "Bad Habit" and "Old Town," off their 2017 self-titled compilation and 2018 album Where We Were Together, respectively.

The EP is Say Sue Me's second release of the year, following LP The Last Thing Left in May. Listen to both below.

Say Sue Me will be on tour in North America starting in late October, including an NYC show at TV Eye on November 1. See all dates below.

--

--

SAY SUE ME: 2022 TOUR

Thu, OCT 20 Mosaic Arts & Culture Festival 2022 Singapore, Singapore

Fri, OCT 21 POW Fest: special Episode Khet Pathum Wan, Thailand

Sat, OCT 29 The Empty Bottle Chicago, IL

Tue, NOV 1 TV Eye Ridgewood, NY

Thu, NOV 3 Jammin Java Vienna, VA

Sat, NOV 5 The Earl Atlanta, GA

Mon, NOV 7 Dada Dallas, TX

Tue, NOV 8 Parish Austin, TX

Thu, NOV 10 Hive-Dive Denver, CO

Fri, NOV 11 The Coast Fort Collins, CO

Sun, NOV 13 The Roxy Theatre Los Angeles, CA

Mon, NOV 14 Constellation Room Santa Ana, CA

Wed, NOV 16 The Independent San Francisco, CA

Fri, NOV 18 Holocene Portland, OR

Sat, NOV 19 The Crocodile Seattle, WA

Sun, NOV 20 The Fortune Sound Club Vancouver, Canada

Thu, DEC 8 Live House ANIMA Osaka, Japan

Fri, DEC 9 Shibuya Club Quattro Tokyo, Japan