SBTRKT announces first shows in 8 years

With his first new album in 7 years, The Rat Road, coming out in May, SBTRKT has announced the "on the rat road" tour, marking what he says are his first live shows in 8 years. The tour is currently limited to three cities, starting on May 25 at HERE at Outernet in London.

SBTRKT then heads to NYC for a show on June 7 at Brooklyn Steel, and continues on for two LA dates on June 13 and 14 at El Rey. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10am local.

SBTRKT -- 2023 Tour Dates

5/25 London, UK @ HERE at Outernet

6/7 New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

6/13 Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

6/14 Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey