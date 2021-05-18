SC indie/emo band Newgrounds Death Rugby prep new LP for Sun Eater (stream a track)

Charleston, SC indie/emo band Newgrounds Death Rugby are gearing up to put out a new LP, Pictures of Your Pets, on June 24 via Sun Eater Records (Oolong, Guitar Fight from Fooly Cooly, Ogbert the Nerd, etc), and we're now premiering its lead single "The World Ends With You."

"The World Ends With You' is about finding stability in someone after being on unsteady ground for a long time," the band tells us. "It also goes into the uncertainty that comes with that-- still working on yourself to become someone you're proud of being. The metaphor-heavy lyrics help to personify the unreality of such an experience, especially my own feeling of floating by and watching it all happen. The song is embodied by a lot of disjointed feelings about the same situation that all come to a head wrapped up in the bombastic and twinkly instrumentals."

Sonically, the song kinda combines the loose, knotty sounds of Midwest '90s emo with the indie-punk of newer bands like Remember Sports and Sincere Engineer, and if you like that kinda stuff, you should definitely give this a listen. Newgrounds Death Rugby do it really well.

Check it out:

Tracklist

1. No. 1

2. Hinamizawa

3. ʕ•̫͡•ʕ•̫͡•ʔ•̫͡•ʔ•̫͡•ʕ•̫͡•ʔ (Bears)

4. Who The Fuck Is Mark?

5. Knit Hat

6. The World Ends With You

7. Cary

8. Hate One an Otter

9. Pictures of Your Pets

10. Pipeline Punch