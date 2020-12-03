SC indie/emo/alt-country band Cicala prep s/t LP (watch the “Will” video)

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina's Cicala make a fusion of alt-country, indie rock, and emo that should appeal to fans of Bright Eyes, Kevin Devine, Manchester Orchestra, Dear and the Headlights, The Snake The Cross The Crown, and others in those realms, and if that sounds up your alley, you'll probably want to check out their new self-titled album, due January 8 via Acrobat Unstable (pre-order). They recently released lead single/opening track "Truck Stop," and we're now premiering the video for the equally lovely second single "Will."

"'Will' is a song about recognizing a memorable moment and not wanting to give it up and never wanting it to end," the band tells us. "It’s a song about tour, specifically a great show we had in Charleston, and using that great moment to look forward to the future — traveling, touring more, writing more songs. This was of course pre covid. We recorded the album in January in a cabin in the poconos. We recorded the music video at a friend’s swamp house this past October, improvised a lot of shots, and we feel it ended up with a mix of wholesome and almost murder mystery."

Check it out:

