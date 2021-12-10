Scenario A (mem Closer, Lord Snow, Coma Regalia) release debut LP ‘Tired Device’ (listen)

If you're into the current wave of screamo, you should not miss this just-released album by Scenario A, who are a brand new band with some very familiar faces: Closer's Ryann Slauson, Coma Regalia's Shawn Decker, and Lord Snow's Steph Maldonado (who also plays in Plague Walker with Shawn). The 10-song LP dropped today on Middle-Man Records, and it's a very appealing fusion of harsh, shrieked screamo and upbeat, catchy post-hardcore. It's super raw, but there are some really bright guitar melodies coming through, and more so than the members' other bands, this is music to dance to. Stream the whole LP below.

--

25 Essential Screamo Albums of the '90s/'00s