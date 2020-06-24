Scorched & Crypt Rot part ways with Homewrecker’s Matt Izzi following sexual misconduct allegations

Ohio metallic hardcore band Homewrecker were dropped by their label Good Fight Music after several women -- some of whom were underage at the time -- accused frontman Matt Barnum of sexual assault and misconduct, and then drummer Matt Izzi issued a statement saying that he "did not fully understand the true gravity of what was going on" and that Homewrecker had kicked Barnum out of the band.

However, several women have also accused Izzi of assault and misconduct -- including women who were minors at the time -- and while Izzi has yet to address these allegations, Scorched -- the Delaware death metal band that Izzi also drums in -- have parted ways with him. They write:

Official statement regarding Matt Izzi: Until early this morning, not one member of this band has ever even had the slightest idea of the predatory acts of drummer Matt Izzi. We have a zero tolerance stance towards this type of behavior. Immediately effective, Matt Izzi is no longer a part of Scorched.

Izzi also drummed in the Ohio death metal band Crypt Rot, who have been inactive lately, and they say that "if [they] ever continue, Matt Izzi will no longer be affiliated." Their full statement:

Even though we have not been active, we want to come out and say we will not and never have condoned the actions of members of homewrecker. If we ever continue, Matt Izzi will no longer be affiliated. We feel for all the victims of these actions. Joe DeDomenic, Ryan Sposito, Allie Dioneff

Code Orange (for whom Barnum worked as a road crew member) also issued a statement and said they'd be donating the proceeds from their next livestream to RAINN.

More allegations continue to come out against both Barnum and Izzi on the @survivingmattbarnum Instagram account.

This story may still be developing.

UPDATE: All remaining Homewrecker members except Izzi have left the band.

--