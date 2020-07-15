Scott Aukerman and Adam Scott first went through the full discography of U2 with podcast U Talkin' U2 To Me?, then they moved on to R.E.M. for a new podcast, R U Talkin’ R.E.M. Re: Me? Both were fun, silly, made with genuine affection for the groups, and massively, sometimes maddeningly digressive (in a fun and silly way).

For their third band discography podcast, they announced last week that they would be tackling Red Hot Chili Peppers. A controversial choice, both Scotts noted in the first episode, and it became quickly apparent that neither of them seemed that into it. (This also didn't seem like a "bit.") Unlike on the U2 and R.E.M. podcasts, which devoted a show to every album, they tackled RHCP's (not very good) first two albums (1984's Andy Gill-produced self titled, and 1985's George Clinton-produced Freaky Styley), they skipped a lot of tracks, and by the end of the episode you could tell they were wondering if they made a mistake.

Apparently they did, as the second episode of R U Talkin’ RHCP RE: Me? appeared this morning, still with the Blood Sugar Sex Magic-homage podcast image, but with an odd episode title: "77". (Episodes are named after the album they're discussing.) Things start off normal as they get ready to talk about RHCP's (pretty good) 1987 album The Uplift Mofo Party Plan, when they both start talking about how they wish they'd picked Talking Heads instead. If you've listened to their podcasts before, you know they are prone to a ton of total digression sub-podcasts (like "I Love Films"), so when Scott and Adam suddenly switch to "U Talkin' Talking Heads 2 My Talking Head?" you wonder if it's another joke. But it stays Talking Heads for the rest of the podcast as they, clearly impromptu, discuss the band's debut album, 77. "Adam, I gotta say I'm happy we did this," Aukerman says at the end of the episode, with Adam replying "Me too...and I think we should see this one through."

UPDATE: The title has officially changed to U Talkin' Talking Heads 2 My Talking Head and the logo is now a riff on Remain in Light's album cover.

You can listen to the episode below.