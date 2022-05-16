Scott Aukerman plots Comedy Bang! Bang! 2022 tour w/ Paul F Tompkins & more

It's been a while, but Scott Aukerman's long-running podcast Comedy Bang! Bang! will be out this summer for a North American tour. Joining Scott on all dates except Seattle will be Paul F. Tompkins, as well as a rotating cast of "CBB All-Stars" to be announced. All dates are listed below.

The Brooklyn stop on the tour is at Kings Theatre on August 20. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 AM local time, with a CBB presale starting May 18 at 10 AM local (use password OHNO).

This week's episode of Comedy Bang! Bang! features guests Edi Patterson, Ben Rodgers, and Devin Field. Listen to that below.

COMEDY BANG BANG - 2022 Tour Dates

with Scott Aukerman, Paul F Tompkins & CBB All-Stars

Aug 1, 2022 Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

Aug 2, 2022 Madison, WI - Barrymore Theatre

Aug 3, 2022 Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

Aug 4, 2022 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Aug 5, 2022 San Antonio, TX - Empire Theatre

Aug 6, 2022 Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre

Aug 7, 2022 Houston, TX - Cullen Theater at Worthan Center

Aug 10, 2022 San Francisco, CA - The Castro Theatre

Aug 11, 2022 Portland, OR (SHOW 1) - Revolution Hall

Aug 11, 2022 Portland, OR (SHOW 2) - Revolution Hall

Aug 12, 2022 Vancouver, BC CANADA - The Vogue

Aug 13, 2022 Seattle, WA - The Moore (no Paul F Tompkins)

Aug 14, 2022 Los Angeles, CA (CBB WORLD) - Theatre at the Ace Hotel

Aug 17, 2022 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Aug 18, 2022 Charlotte, NC - The Knight Theater

Aug 19, 2022 Washington, D.C. - Warner Theatre

Aug 20, 2022 Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

Aug 22, 2022 Boston, MA - Chevalier Theatre

Aug 23, 2022 Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre

Aug 24, 2022 Portland, ME - State Theatre

Aug 26, 2022 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

Aug 27, 2022 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

Aug 28, 2022 Toronto, ON CANADA - Massey Hall