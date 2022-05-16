Scott Aukerman plots Comedy Bang! Bang! 2022 tour w/ Paul F Tompkins & more
It's been a while, but Scott Aukerman's long-running podcast Comedy Bang! Bang! will be out this summer for a North American tour. Joining Scott on all dates except Seattle will be Paul F. Tompkins, as well as a rotating cast of "CBB All-Stars" to be announced. All dates are listed below.
The Brooklyn stop on the tour is at Kings Theatre on August 20. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 AM local time, with a CBB presale starting May 18 at 10 AM local (use password OHNO).
This week's episode of Comedy Bang! Bang! features guests Edi Patterson, Ben Rodgers, and Devin Field. Listen to that below.
COMEDY BANG BANG - 2022 Tour Dates
with Scott Aukerman, Paul F Tompkins & CBB All-Stars
Aug 1, 2022 Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
Aug 2, 2022 Madison, WI - Barrymore Theatre
Aug 3, 2022 Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
Aug 4, 2022 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
Aug 5, 2022 San Antonio, TX - Empire Theatre
Aug 6, 2022 Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre
Aug 7, 2022 Houston, TX - Cullen Theater at Worthan Center
Aug 10, 2022 San Francisco, CA - The Castro Theatre
Aug 11, 2022 Portland, OR (SHOW 1) - Revolution Hall
Aug 11, 2022 Portland, OR (SHOW 2) - Revolution Hall
Aug 12, 2022 Vancouver, BC CANADA - The Vogue
Aug 13, 2022 Seattle, WA - The Moore (no Paul F Tompkins)
Aug 14, 2022 Los Angeles, CA (CBB WORLD) - Theatre at the Ace Hotel
Aug 17, 2022 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
Aug 18, 2022 Charlotte, NC - The Knight Theater
Aug 19, 2022 Washington, D.C. - Warner Theatre
Aug 20, 2022 Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
Aug 22, 2022 Boston, MA - Chevalier Theatre
Aug 23, 2022 Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre
Aug 24, 2022 Portland, ME - State Theatre
Aug 26, 2022 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
Aug 27, 2022 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
Aug 28, 2022 Toronto, ON CANADA - Massey Hall