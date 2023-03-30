‘Scott Pilgrim Vs The World’ full cast reuniting for new Netflix anime series

The full cast of Scott Pilgrim Vs The World are reuniting for a new Netflix anime series. Edgar Wright, who wrote and directed the 2010 film, will executive produce the series which is being written and show-run by Bryan Lee O'Malley who created the original Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series and BenDavid Grabinski (Are You Afraid of the Dark?). The cast includes Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, along with Jason Schwartzman, Kieran Culkin, Ellen Wong, Mae Whitman, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Aubrey Plaza, Alison Pill, Sathya Bhabha, Brandon Routh, Johnny Simmons, and Mark Webber.

“We can’t wait for fans and newcomers alike to see what we and our partners at Science SARU have been cooking up" O'Malley and Grabinski said in a statement. "It’s going to be a wild ride."

Edgar Wright hints that this will be much more than just a anime adaptation of the original graphic novel. "Original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, along with writer BenDavid Grabinski have conjured up an anime series of Scott Pilgrim that doesn’t just expand the universe, but also…well, just watch it. I’m more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure. You are in for a treat.”

When asked on Twitter whether Anamanaguchi would be back to do the soundtrack, Wright replied, "You will be very happy." Anamanaguchi has now confirmed they did the score alongside some original songs, and have been working on it for a year. "Not much more we can say about it for now... but HOW ABOUT THAT CAST??????????? I think this might be good everybody"

No word on when the Scott Pilgrim anime series will hit Netflix but you can watch a teaser below.