Scott Thompson of Kids in the Hall’s ’80s band Mouth Congress getting new retrospective comp

Around the same time iconic Canadian sketch group Kids in the Hall were founded, Scott Thompson was also one half of queer punk duo Mouth Congress. The other member of the group was Paul Bellini, who was a writer on Kids in Hall and occasionally appeared on-screen as well. (He was usually wearing a towel.) Here's a little more background on the group:

In November 1984, Paul Bellini rented a beatbox and started jamming in the basement with guitarist Rob Rowatt, bass player Gord Disley, and fellow York University alumni Scott Thompson. Their early recording sessions produced dozens of experimental songs with challenging lyrics. Two years later, The Kids In The Hall's Bruce McCulloch asked the band to open for him at storied Toronto club the Rivoli, where The Kids In The Hall performed regularly. Utilizing Brian Hiltz's existing band I Want, they performed a memorable set and several months later decided to record a 7-song cassette entitled For People Only. The sessions occurred just five days before Thompson moved to New York City to begin writing the first season of The Kids In The Hall. Unfortunately, the band was too lazy to officially release the cassette.

A few years ago, Thompson and Bellini began uploading Mouth Congress music via Bandcamp which caught the attention of Brooklyn label Captured Tracks, who released a three-song EP for Record Store Day 2020. Now Captured Tracks are releasing Waiting for Henry, a 29-track double album compilation that includes studio recordings, demos, live recordings and more. They've just shared "The People Have Spoken," a disco-punk anthem that takes aim at "Racist, sexist, anti-gay Born-again bigots." You can watch the video, which features archival footage of Mouth Congress shows, below.

There is also a Mouth Congress documentary which had its premiere at the 2021 Kingston Canadian Film Festival, and you can watch the trailer for that below.

Mouth Congress' Waiting for Henry is out December 10 via Captured Tracks. Check out the album art and tracklist below.

Meanwhile, Kids in the Hall have new episodes on the way via Amazon at some point.

Tracklist:

1. Sex and Love

2. Be My Hole

3. Heavy Breather

4. Guess I’ll Just Jerk Off Again

5. Wind in My Belly

6. Guilt

7. Band from France

8. Tom

9. Womyn

10. What Is This Thing Called Love?

11. Fascist Love Song

12. Lullaby on Blow

13. Why?

14. We Back Together

15. Young and Alive in 1975

16. Thanks for the Disco

17. A Wig

18. Pepper Pot

19. Lorenzo The Chef

20. Give In

21. The People Have Spoken

22. What Do I Wear On A Trip To the Moon?

23. Christopher

24. Testicle Delight

25. Water Nymph

26. A Queen's Lament

27. Julie Newmar

28. Madamifesto

29. Let’s Hear It for Show Business