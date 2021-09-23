Scott von Ryper (Black Ryder, JAMC) preps solo LP: listen to “Over & Over”

Scott von Ryper, who is one half of The Black Ryder and also plays in The Jesus & Mary Chain, will release a solo album, Dream State Treasure, on October 15 via Tran-si-ent Records / SilverDoor Music. Most of the recordings were done between 2018-2022 at Scott's home studio, but he used his time during pandemic lockdown to expand upon them, making them more grand. The title of the album comes from the creative process he found himself using. “I recall at least two occasions where I awoke out of a dream and went directly to the studio to record or completely change songs," Scott says.

You can get a taste of the album via its opening track, "Over & Over," which slowly builds from an acoustic guitar to widescreen orchestral grandeur. Listen to that below.

Tracklist:

01. Over & Over

02. The Devil’s Son

03. Getting on home

04. Goodnight, Goodbye

05. Lucifer

06. Pulse

07. Oh my lord, take my soul

08. Reckoning