Scottish indiepop greats The Orchids prep new LP ‘Dreaming Kind,’ share “This Boy Is A Mess”
Glasgow's The Orchids have been making heartfelt, jangly indiepop for more than three decades, releasing records most famously on the legendary indie label Sarah Records. It's been a while since they've released an album -- eight years, specifically -- but their seventh long-player, Dreaming Kind, is due out September 2 via Skep Wax (the label run by Amelia Fletcher and David Pursey of Heavenly/The Catenary Wires).
The first single from Dreaming Kind is "This Boy Is A Mess," the kind of suave, sophisticated and swooning track, full of jazzy chords and lush harmonies, that The Orchids have always done so well. You can listen to that below.
Dreaming Kind:
1. Didn't We Love You?
2. Limitless#1 (Joy)
3. What Have I Got To Do?
4. This Boy Is A Mess
5. I Never Thought I Was Clever
6. Echos
7. Isn't It Easy
8. Something Missing
9. I Should Have Thought
10. I Don't Mean To Stare
11. A Feeling I Don't Know
12. I Want You I Need You
13. Limitless#2 (Hurt)