Scout Gillett announces debut LP, touring – watch the “signal” video
Indie Brooklynite Scout Gillett has announced her debut album, no roof no floor, out October 28 via Captured Tracks. She also released lead single, "signal," a bass-heavy, lightly screamy song that comes with a tongue-in-cheek music video directed by Scout herself. Of the inspiration for the video, she says, "I chose to make the object of desire a sandwich rather than a lover...I wanted to channel the slapstick work of Charlie Chaplin. I never end up finding the sandwich, just the mime pretending to chow down. I think lightness is achieved by letting go and embracing uncertainty. As in the video, which ends in laughter and acceptance, there is joy in surrender." Check out "signal" below.
no roof no floor was produced by Nick Kinsey and features contributions from Ellen Kempner of Palehound, David Lizmi of MS MR, and Kevin Copeland of The Big Net. The album was inspired in large part by the changing meaning of home for Scout, as her home state of Missouri had become a place she didn't recognize when she returned in 2020. She recorded the album in a barn in upstate New York, blending her southern upbringing with her DIY indie sensibilities. Check out the album art and track list below.
Scout will be on tour across North America this summer and fall, including FIVE chances to see her in her hometown of NYC on either end of the tour. She'll headline a show in Brooklyn on July 29 at TV Eye with support from JOSEPHINE, The Silk War, and AMMO, and she'll be back for more NYC shows: August 25 at Windjammer, September 15 at The Sultan Room, September 24 at The Broadway, and October 28 at Union Pool. See all dates below.
no roof no floor tracklist:
1. lonesome dove
2. slow dancin’
3. no roof no floor
4. 444 marcy ave
5. signal
6. hush, stay quiet
7. mother of myself
8. strangers in silence
9. western eyes
10. crooked
Scout Gillett Live Dates:
07/29 - Brooklyn, NY - TV Eye+
08/03 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie
08/04 - Raleigh, NC - Longleaf
08/05 - Asheville, NC - Static Age
08/06 - Knoxville, TN - Pilot Light
08/07 - Nashville, TN - East Room
08/08 - St. Louis, MO - The Sinkhole
08/09 - Davenport, IA - Racoon Motel
08/11 - Fargo, ND - The Aquarium
08/12 - Winnipeg, MB - The Beer Can
08/13 - Minneapolis, MN - The Bronze
08/14 - Milwaukee, WI - House Show
08/15 - Chicago, IL - Schubas
08/16 - Louisville, KY - The Flamingo Lounge
08/25 - Queens, NY - Windjammer
09/15 - Brooklyn, NY - Sultan Room
09/24 - Brooklyn, NY - The Broadway
10/28 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool
+Headliner with JOSEPHINE, The Silk War, AMMO