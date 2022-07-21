Scout Gillett announces debut LP, touring – watch the “signal” video

Indie Brooklynite Scout Gillett has announced her debut album, no roof no floor, out October 28 via Captured Tracks. She also released lead single, "signal," a bass-heavy, lightly screamy song that comes with a tongue-in-cheek music video directed by Scout herself. Of the inspiration for the video, she says, "I chose to make the object of desire a sandwich rather than a lover...I wanted to channel the slapstick work of Charlie Chaplin. I never end up finding the sandwich, just the mime pretending to chow down. I think lightness is achieved by letting go and embracing uncertainty. As in the video, which ends in laughter and acceptance, there is joy in surrender." Check out "signal" below.

no roof no floor was produced by Nick Kinsey and features contributions from Ellen Kempner of Palehound, David Lizmi of MS MR, and Kevin Copeland of The Big Net. The album was inspired in large part by the changing meaning of home for Scout, as her home state of Missouri had become a place she didn't recognize when she returned in 2020. She recorded the album in a barn in upstate New York, blending her southern upbringing with her DIY indie sensibilities. Check out the album art and track list below.

Scout will be on tour across North America this summer and fall, including FIVE chances to see her in her hometown of NYC on either end of the tour. She'll headline a show in Brooklyn on July 29 at TV Eye with support from JOSEPHINE, The Silk War, and AMMO, and she'll be back for more NYC shows: August 25 at Windjammer, September 15 at The Sultan Room, September 24 at The Broadway, and October 28 at Union Pool. See all dates below.

no roof no floor tracklist:

1. lonesome dove

2. slow dancin’

3. no roof no floor

4. 444 marcy ave

5. signal

6. hush, stay quiet

7. mother of myself

8. strangers in silence

9. western eyes

10. crooked

Scout Gillett Live Dates:

07/29 - Brooklyn, NY - TV Eye+

08/03 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

08/04 - Raleigh, NC - Longleaf

08/05 - Asheville, NC - Static Age

08/06 - Knoxville, TN - Pilot Light

08/07 - Nashville, TN - East Room

08/08 - St. Louis, MO - The Sinkhole

08/09 - Davenport, IA - Racoon Motel

08/11 - Fargo, ND - The Aquarium

08/12 - Winnipeg, MB - The Beer Can

08/13 - Minneapolis, MN - The Bronze

08/14 - Milwaukee, WI - House Show

08/15 - Chicago, IL - Schubas

08/16 - Louisville, KY - The Flamingo Lounge

08/25 - Queens, NY - Windjammer

09/15 - Brooklyn, NY - Sultan Room

09/24 - Brooklyn, NY - The Broadway

10/28 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool

+Headliner with JOSEPHINE, The Silk War, AMMO