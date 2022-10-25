Scout Gillett talks influences behind debut LP for Captured Tracks, playing shows

Brooklyn-via-Kansas City artist Scout Gillett is releasing her debut LP, no roof no floor, this Friday (10/28) via Captured Tracks. It's full of beautiful folk songs with an alt-country feel that should appeal to fans of Angel Olsen's new album, and she worked on it with Palehound's Ellen Kempner and MS MR's David Lizmi, recording in a big wooden barn. "We did the vocal takes in the pitch black darkness of night in the country, void of light pollution," Scout says. "I stared out at the stars through the open door as if singing to them.” Ahead of the album's release on Friday, you can hear three singles, "slow dancin'," "444 marcy ave.," and "signal" below.

We asked Scout to tell us about what inspired no roof no floor, and she made us a list that includes music, films, places, and more. Read it, complete with her commentary, below.

Scout plays a release show for the album on Friday (10/28) at Union Pool, which is with Ryley Walker / Isaac McClung / Magic Marty. Tickets are on sale now. She also has more dates coming up, some of which are with Sarah Shook & The Disarmers (including November 4 at TV Eye in Ridgewood). See all dates below.

--

SCOUT GILLETT'S NO ROOF NO FLOOR INFLUENCES

1. Bonnie Raitt’s self-titled album

This record is brilliant. I discovered it in 2018 and really drew inspiration from its twangy, warm, bluesy and rock n’ roll drive. It’s been in constant rotation for me ever since.

2. Out of the Blue, starring Dennis Hopper

My favorite—and arguably most poignant—film I watched during lockdown was Out of the Blue, directed by Neil Labute and starring Dennis Hopper. Cebe, a young girl, finds it difficult to conform. She seeks comfort in a quirky mashup of Elvis and the punk scene, highly relatable…so much so that it influenced my music video for “slow dancin.’”

3. Pat Benatar’s song “Never Wanna Leave You” off Crimes of Passion

My first CD ever was Crimes of Passion by Pat Benatar from my dad. I spent a full day and night playing it on repeat, singing in the mirror and dancing around. What a rocker! What a voice! This is a record I revisited before going into the studio and one I referenced during the mixing process.

4. Portishead’s Dummy

I love Beth Gibson's voice so much. I love the darkness and groove this record has. Her whimsical, feathery, but powerful and operatic vocals sit so well above it all.

5. Amy Winehouse’s Frank

This record has been a favorite of mine since I was a little girl. Frank was the first explicit CD I ever got - when I was 13. While recording the vocal takes live at night in a barn for no roof no floor, you can hear (literal) crickets. I wanted to preserve those raw sounds on the track, inspired by Amy Winehouse’s Frank, in which there are also audible crickets to be heard!

6. Roy Orbison’s “In Dreams”

I’ve always connected with Roy’s voice. It’s so pleading but passionate, with so much story behind it. The phrasing in this cover and the production is brilliant. I can’t put it in a box or even properly articulate how his voice makes me feel and the comfort it brings me. Roy’s vocal delivery and phrasing is right up there with Aretha Franklin, Elvis & Amy Winehouse for me.

7. Bobby Charles’s self-titled album

I spent June of 2020 in West Virginia in the mountains with one of my best friends, Isaac. He showed me Bobby Charles’ “I Must Be In A Good Place Now” and I have never turned my back on Bobby since. This was a very definitive moment & time for me. The pandemic was very (and is still very) hard in many ways... But at this particular time, I was very happy. Being unemployed gave me breathing room and forced me to end a years’ long workaholic cycle. I spent the summer of 2020 with loved ones, with music & in nature. After I was tuned into Bobby Charles, I felt a part of the fun. I love this record for its swamp rock swing, tenderness, sass and realness. It's a bop and a heavy hitter. I could watch the world pass by on a front porch with this one.

8. My friends and family

I feel very fortunate that I came from creative, adventurous and brave folk. I spent my childhood exploring the unknown in rural Missouri with my brother and cousins. As I’ve grown and moved away from them, I have found a like-minded and similar tribe in my community. The people I surround myself with are creative, adventurous and brave.

9. Charles Baudelaire’s Les Fleurs du mal French poetry

It’s a confession of hopes, dreams, love, passion, senses, death, failures, and sins. I was reading a lot of Baudelaire during the process of writing no roof no floor.

10. Fort Tilden Beach in NY

I spent summer of 2020 skinny dipping in the ocean 1-2 times a week. It was at a time when unemployment was giving me a break to experience life, to do what I want and make a ton of art! I would meditate in the water for hours and that's how I came up with the concept of my record. I thought about how if you fought the tide, you would get swept under and destroyed. But if you surrendered to the unknown, you would glide across the waves seamlessly. I realized I wanted to love and to live my life like that. I came up with the phrase no roof no floor to tell the water from the air. Don’t fight the tide, just let it go and go with it. I wept until I aged myself that night. Such simple sayings really are the ones that save us.

--

SCOUT GILLETT: 2022 TOUR

Fri, OCT 28 Union Pool New York, NY

Thu, NOV 3 TV Eye Ridgewood, NY

Fri, NOV 4 Askew Providence, RI

Sat, NOV 5 Artspace Portsmouth, NH

Sun, NOV 6 Adohadian Portland, ME

Tue, NOV 8 The Monkey House Winooski, VT

Wed, NOV 9 Hangar on the HudsonTroy, NY

Fri, NOV 11 Tellus 360 Lancaster, PA

Sat, NOV 12 Milkboy Philadelphia, PA

Sun, NOV 13 DC9 Washington, DC

Mon, NOV 14 The Camel Richmond, VA

Wed, NOV 16 Orbit Room Bloomington, IN

Thu, NOV 17 Record Bar Kansas City, MO

Sat, NOV 19 Color Club Chicago, IL

Sun, DEC 11 Zebulon Los Angeles, CA