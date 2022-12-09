Scout Gillett tells us her top albums of 2022; watch new live video for “444 marcy ave” ft. Palehound

Kansas City-born, Brooklyn-based indie artist Scout Gillett had a big 2022, releasing her debut EP, one to ten in April, and following it with her debut full length, no roof no floor, six months later in October via Captured Tracks, not to mention touring with Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, and making herself a regular at northern Brooklyn haunts like TV Eye, Baby's All Right, and The Sultan Room. We have the premiere of a new live video for "444 marcy ave" recorded at The Chicken Shack, a big wooden barn upstate where she recorded no roof no floor, and it features Palehound as part of her backing band. Watch that below.

We also asked Scout to tell us about her favorite albums of the year, and she responded with a list that includes The Smile, Babehoven, Death Parade, Katy Rea, and more. Read that, and her commentary, below.

Scout is closing out the year with a West Coast tour; see all dates below.

Scout Gillett's Favorite Albums of 2022

Water From Your Eyes - Structure Demos

Water From Your Eyes has been one of my favorite bands from Brooklyn to play with and follow over the years. The first track “When You’re Around” is a brilliant song. It’s been on repeat nonstop—I’ve probably listened to the song 40 times this week alone. "Even Words” is beautiful and I love how the beat drops straight into the final song “Quotations.” This record has tension, release, grit and brings ease.

Katy Rea - The Urge that Saves You

This album is demanding of your full attention. It's worth it. So you should give it. Katy does such a good job of welcoming and inviting you to the world of this album. The delivery and songwriting is deep, complex, thought provoking and otherworldly. Favorite Tracks: “Say Goodbye (One More Time)," “Floods in Houston” & “We Come Back.”

The Smile - A Light For Attracting Attention

I'm a big fan of Radiohead and was so excited to see this release. The Smile is an English rock band comprising the Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood with the drummer Tom Skinner. The riff on "Thin Thing" keeps you hanging on. Experimental, eccentric, intricate, complex and soulful. What more could you ask for?

Babehoven - Light Moving Time

I’ve been following Babehoven over the last few years and this release is just everything I love about them. I’m very excited to play with them in Joshua Tree. This album is so beautiful and cinematic. I feel like all the tracks on the record could have a place in a movie.. It’s perfect for just any listening experience. It's incredible and clever songwriting and delivery. Fave tracks : “I’m On Your Team,” "Break The Ice,” & “Often.” Definitely recommend!

Death Parade - IT WAS WORTH IT TO LOVE, though it hurt so bad

I found this record surfing Bandcamp over the summer. If you like moody, intense, dark, dreamy, doomy shoegaze... This is for you! This record goes so hard and I was pleasantly surprised by the writing and weight of this record. Favorite tracks are “swimming,” “somewhere to stay,” & “i cannot”

Florist - Florist

Production with this is top. The instrumental beginning reminds me of old school Modest Mouse, “Lonesome Crowded West.” I love the crickets, live birds, rain, and tape warbles..…It’s just gorgeous. It's very tasteful, warm, calming and it feels like I'm right there in the room with them. My roommate bought a 388 tascam reel to reel off of Craigslist and it happened to be from one of the band members of Florist and they recorded their records on the exact tascam that we have now. Loved listening back to the record with that insight.

Nappy Nina

I know this isn’t a record, but they've only released singles this year. Nappy Nina's last record, Double Down, was released on March 18, 2021. All of their releases are still relevant and I listen to them non-stop. Truly, one of the most talented hip hop artists in Brooklyn. I started following Nappy Nina in 2018 after I booked them for a rooftop show and I’ve been hooked since. Their lyrics are clever, funny and deep.. And the tracks go hard! I can't emphasize enough that if you aren’t familiar with Nappy Nina...You should get familiar. I know their next release will be top notch.

Sharon Van Etten - We've Been Going About This All Wrong

This album is gorgeous. Vulnerable, striking, loud, real and just incredible. One of my all-time favorite songwriters and this album is at the top of my list from their discography. Was blown away to know the songs were even better and realer in a live setting! Feel your feels with this record.

Angel Olsen - Big Time

Twangy, sad, rockin, sassy and sweet songs. Love this record! Love the writing and the delivery. I love how Angel dives into a new soundscape on each album while staying true and authentic to her sound & self.

Jennifer Vanilla - Castle in The Sky

You love an artist who keeps you on your toes? Jennifer Vanilla is for you! This album has been my “party / don’t f*** with me “ go to. Blast it!

--

Scout Gillett - 2022 Live Dates

12/9 - Orange County, CA - The Continental Room

12/10 - San Diego, CA - The Tower Bar

12/11 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

12/12 - Oakland, CA - Golden Bull

12/13 - Arcata, CA - Outer Space

12/14 - Eugene, OR - Sam Bond’s Garage

12/15 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

12/16 - Olympia, OR - Mahayana Studios

12/17 - Seattle, WA - The Vera Project