Scowl channel ’90s indie rock on ‘Psychic Dance Routine’ title track (watch the video)

Scowl just wrapped up a run with Show Me The Body, Jesus Piece, Zulu, and Tripp Jones with a truly wild Brooklyn Steel show, and that tour found them playing "Opening Night" and "Shot Down," the two great singles off their upcoming Will Yip-produced Psychic Dance Routine EP. Today they've shared its title track, an indie rock song recalling stuff like Sonic Youth and PJ Harvey that reminds you indie came directly from hardcore in the first place. Thematically, the song doubles as the EP's mission statement, and it comes with a video directed by guitarist Malachi Greene that plays off of the song's message. Vocalist Kat Moss says:

My perspective of being consumed as the version of myself that is “performing” has shifted dramatically, while simultaneously grappling the experience of being a feminine artist in a world that doesn’t always take you seriously. I made an effort to change perspectives back and forth lyrically because I felt that would have the most impact with the message I was trying convey. ‘She’ll never be your animal, she’s got her own personal hell.”’ In its simplest form I’m explaining that nobody can corner me into their perception of who I am and that I’ve got my own shit to deal with. By using ‘She’ I’m making it clear that I’m also speaking about a feminine experience. ‘Can’t handle your control, think of the love I’d give.’ is me begging the listener to relinquish the grip they have on me and questioning if they’ll allow me to be the earnest and vulnerable person I truly am.

Check out the song and its video below.

Scowl will celebrate the new EP in NYC next week with a sold-out release show at Rough Trade NYC on Thursday, April 6 and an appearance at their label Flatspot Records' sold-out Flatspot World showcase at Brooklyn Monarch on Saturday, April 8. Then they're off to Coachella, and much more after that. All dates are listed below.

The EP drops 4/7 via Flatspot, and we've got an exclusive color vinyl variant up for pre-order now.

