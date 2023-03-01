Scowl fuse hardcore and catchy alt-rock on new song “Shot Down” (watch the video)

Scowl recently announced their new EP Psychic Dance Routine along with the release of new single "Opening Night," a melodic alt-rock anthem that marked a pretty drastic departure from their usual hardcore punk vibe, and now they've shared second single "Shot Down," which gives you the best of both worlds. It hops back and forth between scathing hardcore verses and catchy clean-sung choruses, and it finds Scowl merging these two styles seamlessly. It also comes with a pretty entertaining video directed by the band's guitarist Malachi Greene. Vocalist Kat Moss says:

This song is supposed to represent a battle between concealing your fears and vulnerability and desperately opening up about said fears. I’m expressing distaste and fury towards the fearful part of myself, “Hate you right now” is aimed at myself. “I wanna impress, impressive sound” - I’m begging to feel confident in my own work and I feel as though this song stealthily disguises those internal fears in a bubblegum hook, only to be immediately punched in the gut with fast guitars and harsh vocals.

Check it out below.

Scowl are also on tour now with Show Me The Body, Jesus Piece, Zulu, and TRiPP Jones, and that amazing bill hits NYC on March 24 at Brooklyn Steel. They also play the sold-out Flatspot World on April 8 at Brooklyn Monarch. All dates below.

Psychic Dance Routine drops 4/7 via Flatspot Records, and you can pick up our exclusive color vinyl variant, limited to 600.

Scowl -- 2023 Tour Dates

w/ Show Me The Body + Jesus Piece + Zulu + TRiPP JONES

3/1 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

3/3 - Santa Cruz, CA Santa Cruz @ Vets Hall

3/4 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

3/5 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's

3/7 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

3/8 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

3/9 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

3/10 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

3/11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

3/12 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

3/14 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

3/15 - Minneapolis, MN @ Underground Music Venue

3/16 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

3/17 - Detroit, MI @ Tangent Gallery

3/18 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

3/19 - Montreal, QC @ Corona

3/21 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

3/22 - Albany, NY @ Fuze Box

3/23 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

3/24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

4/8 - Brooklyn, NY - Flatspot World @ The Monarch

4/15 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/22 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

5/6 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Bamboozle

5/13 - Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World

6/23-25 - Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Fest

7/27-29 - Xixón, Spain @ Tsunami Xixón Festival

8/26 - Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

8/27 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

9/23 - Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest